New vehicle scanner to ease Oman border rush

Z portal can scan cars from hood to trunk, processing around 120 cars an hour

Image Credit: Abu Dhabi Customs
Abu Dhabi Customs Launches Vehicle Screening Device in Khatm Al Shikla and New Checkpoint Lanes for Tourist Vehicles in Al Madheef”
Gulf News
 

Abu Dhabi: A new device that can quickly scan vehicles has been installed at Al Ain’s Khatm Al Shiklah checkpoint bordering Oman, the Abu Dhabi Customs announced on Wednesday.

The device, Z portal, can inspect and examine cars from hood to trunk and can process about 120 cars an hour. The device uses X-ray technologies to capture images that quickly highlight metallic and organic threats and contraband, such as weapons, stowaways, explosives, drugs and alcohol.

It will help accelerate and facilitate travel procedures, while limiting illegal operations in the country, said Mohammad Al Hameli, Acting Director-General of the Abu Dhabi Customs general administration.

According to the customs, the Z portal can identify all contents of a vehicle, including banned and prohibited substances, without harming the passengers or foods that are being transported. Similar portals are already installed at other customs centres in Abu Dhabi emirate, including at the Ghuwaifat border of the UAE with Saudi Arabia.

The Khatm Al Shiklah border post is located about 15km northeast of Al Ain city, and provides access to the neighbouring Omani town of Buraimi. It is the main crossing from which expatriates with UAE residence visas can enter Buraimi. Many people who work in Al Ain live in Buraimi due to the much lower rents in the Omani town, and their children also travel regularly to Al Ain for school. Travellers without UAE residence visas are also allowed to use this border to cross into Oman, but must pay a minimal tax.

In order to provide further convenience to travellers passing the UAE border towards or from Oman, new lanes have also been added to the checkpoint at Al Madheef Customs Centre. These were recently inaugurated by Al Hameli.

“Al Madheef was often congested in the past because there were only two operational checkpoint lanes for passengers entering the UAE. In fact, we see about 4,500 tourist vehicles arriving daily. This is why we have increased the number of lanes at the border crossing to four, which should allow for a smoother, easier and more thorough inspection and registration for vehicles. This upgrade has also led to better passenger control and faster traffic flows,” the official explained.

In addition to Al Madheef and Khatm Al Shiklah, Al Ain has another border post at Al Hili.

The Abu Dhabi Customs statement added that the installation of modern equipment at border posts, along with the increase in the number of checkpoint lanes, is part of a strategy by the authority to accelerate border inspections process while reducing the rate of errors.

Al Hameli added that all inspection officials employed by Abu Dhabi Customs are Emiratis who are regularly trained. They are specifically taught to analyse and compare photos taken by scanning devices in order to detect harmful goods, he said.

