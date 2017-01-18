Mobile
Dubai Marathon road closures this Friday

Parts of Umm Suqeim, King Salman and Jumeirah streets to be affected till noon

Gulf News
 

Dubai: Parts of Umm Suqeim, King Salman Bin Abdul Aziz and Jumeirah streets will see temporary closures for traffic to make way for Dubai Marathon on Friday morning.

The closures will be effective between 6am and 12 noon, gradually opening as the marathon passes a particular sector.

The 42km-long marathon route starts from Umm Suqeim Street, between the two intersections of Dubai Police Academy and Madinat Jumeirah, passing through King Salman Bin Abdul Aziz Street, Jumeirah Street and returns to Umm Suqeim Street.

Apart from the 42km main marathon, the event also includes a 10km-long Road Race and a Fun Run stretching for 4km.

The route for the Road Race also begins from Umm Suqeim Street near the Dubai Police Academy and passes through the intersections of Madinat Jumeirah and Dubai Media City on King Salman Bin Abdul Aziz Street and back to the starting point.

The route of Fun Run runs between the two intersections of Dubai Police Academy and Madinat Jumeirah, passes through Omran Tariam Street in the direction of King Salman Bin Abdul Aziz Street and returns to the starting point.

The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has chalked out a traffic plan for the Dubai Marathon 2017 in cooperation with the Dubai Police and the UAE Athletics Federation.

The RTA has called on all road users to cooperate with the bodies concerned to ensure the success of the race through observing traffic instructions and directional signage leading to alternative roads such as Al Wasl Street and Shaikh Zayed Road during the morning period of road closure.

