19 dead in quad, three-wheel bike accidents

Abu Dhabi traffic police recorded 174 accidents in 2016 as bikers continue to flout traffic safety rules

Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News
A quad biker riding in the desert on Hatta road. The picture is used for illustrative purposes only.
 

Abu Dhabi: The traffic police’s latest figures has revealed that in 2016, the capital recorded 174 quad and three-wheeler bike accidents that left 19 dead and 155 people with injuries.

Statistics issued recently by the General Directorate of Traffic at the Ministry of Interior also showed that out of the 174 accidents, 101 were caused by sudden collisions, 56 due to mechanical disruptions, and 16 were run over by other vehicles.   

The most commonly flouted rule involved not wearing a helmet.

Statistics also revealed that 106 quad bikers were slapped with a Dh200 fine, in addition to being given four black points.

According to the Arabic daily Emarat Al Youm, Brig Ghaith Al Zaabi, director general of traffic at the Ministry of Interior, urged parents not to buy quad and three-wheeler bikes for their children unless they have a valid driver’s license.

“Many of the accidents occurred in residential areas and public roads, but these types of bikes should only be used in the desert areas. Otherwise, the parents who buy such bikes for their children will be held legally accountable in the event of an accident,” said Brig Al Zaabi.

The Ministry of Interior warned bikers to adhere to the traffic safety rules through not overtaking vehicles, and not to drive recklessly in residential streets or on the main roads. 

Gulf News previously reported that in Dubai, quad bikes caused 126 accidents in 2015, resulting in 132 injuries and 10 deaths. Of the 132 injuries, 22 were severe, 56 were moderate and 54 were minor.

In 2014, the total number of accidents caused by motorcycles and quad bikes was 104, resulting in 124 injuries and 12 deaths.

