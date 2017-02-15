Mobile
Mo Farah in Dubai: the 360 degree experience

A video of the gold medal-winning Olympian was launched online, giving viewers a 360-degree virtual running tour of Dubai

Image Credit: Supplied
 

Dubai: People from across the world can now go on a virtual running tour of Dubai, with none other than Mo Farah as their tour guide.

On February 14, 2017, Dubai Corporation for Tourism and Commerce Marketing (Dubai Tourism) posted a video online, accompanied with a caption that read: “Mo Farah, Britain's double Olympic distance running champion, traverses Dubai's unique landscape with a message for his fans that inspires him to push on: Never stop, always move forward."

Using the latest 360-degree Nokia OZO camera, viewers will be able to not only get up close and personal with Farah and his inspiring athletic ability, but also experience Dubai via immersive technology, which allows the spectator to view the city’s diverse landscapes.

Farah’s run begins in the Dubai desert, whose rippling dunes surround the city. Swapping sand for tarmac, viewers will be taken on a trip through Downtown Dubai, witnessing The Dubai Fountain – the world’s largest choreographed fountain, whose jets of water reach up to 140 metres high – and the striking architecture of the Burj Khalifa, the world’s tallest structure at a staggering 829.8 metres tall.

Mo Farah

From there, the tour continues along Dubai’s coastline, passing some of the city’s beaches, before finally taking in the sunset in front of the iconic Burj Al Arab.

Throughout the run, set against the backdrop of the city’s many famous landmarks, Farah gives viewers an insight into his training life, offering inspirational words and disclosing what really motivates and drives him.

In a statement issued by Dubai Tourism, Farah said: “Dubai is a city like nowhere else in the world. I have visited a number of times and I am always blown away by the architecture, the culture and the experience.

Mo Farah

"It’s been great to be involved in something that manages to really highlight everything Dubai is about, and showcases the city to those who haven’t yet been here. I can’t wait to visit again, although perhaps with a bit less running,” said Farah. 

Issam Kazim, CEO of Dubai Tourism, said: “Dubai is an iconic city with diverse attributes and clear aspirations, so it is fantastic to welcome a highly respected world-class athlete like Mo Farah to tell our story in such a unique way. The 360-degree technology really showcases the city’s offering through Mo’s eyes and experiences, taking viewers as close to the actual journey as possible.”

Who is Mo Farah?

Sir Mohammed "Mo" Farah, 33, was born in Mogadishu, Somalia, and is a British distance runner who holds multiple Olympic, World and European champion titles.

Farah flung into the public eye at the 2012 London Olympic Games when he won two gold medals in the 5,000m and 10,000m, launching into British sporting fame.

He became the first athlete to win three long-distance doubles at successive World Championship and Olympic Games – securing his place in the history books by winning yet another double gold at Rio 2016.

Farah was also knighted in the 2017 New Year Honours list for his services to athletics.

Source: mofarah.com

Dubai
