Wrong remains sent to grieving family in the Philippines

Dubai: The family of a Filipina salon worker who died in November in Ajman is reeling in shock after receiving the remains of a different woman on Saturday.

Febie Layug Guzman, 44, passed away on November 15 in Ajman. The cause of death is unknown, but when the remains were sent to the family in Pampanga, the family was surprised to see someone else’s body, according to a TV news report in Manila.

E.C., Febie’s relative who is based in Dubai, said Febie’s husband, Eduardo, and her three children, are devastated.

“They’ve been waiting for Febie’s remains since November. It’s a big blow to the family. They can’t mourn for her until now and can’t find any closure,” E.C. told Gulf News.

“Febie had not gone home to see her family since she came to the UAE six years ago because of her work. So you can just imagine the pain they’re feeling right now,” she added.

Ray Angulo, a Filipino social worker who was contacted by Febie’s family for help on November 11, said was Febie was found unconscious in the streets of Ajman on November 6.

“Febie was taken to Shaikh Khalifa Hospital in Ajman. Thereafter, I reported the case to the Philippine Consulate-General in Dubai to check any possible consular intervention and assistance. And they did help,” Angulo, who is also assisting the family, said.

But Febie died four days later and her case was transferred to Ajman Police. The remains were released from the morgue three months later this weekend, but apparently of a Muslim Filipina, not of an Indonesian as earlier reported. It is unclear where or why the mix-up happened.

On Sunday, E.C. said her daughter positively identified Febie’s body in the morgue in Ajman. The family has coordinated with the Philippine Consulate on Febie’s repatriation.

Consul-General Paul Raymund Cortes assured the family that the consulate is doing its best to help the family.

“The Philippine Consulate General in Dubai extends its deepest sympathies to the family of the late Febie Layug Guzman. We assure the Guzman family that we are closely coordinating with the concerned local authorities and are pursuing all avenues of cooperation, including all legal and diplomatic means, to shed light on this incident and repatriate the remains of Guzman to her family in the Philippines at the soonest possible time,” Cortes said.

E.C. said the consulate assured them that Febie’s remains will be repatriated this week.

“As a cousin, she was really kind,” E.C. said, adding Febie used to visit her husband who is currently confined at Rashid Hospital.