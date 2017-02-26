Wrong remains sent to grieving family in the Philippines

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Wrong remains sent to grieving family in the Philippines

Philippine consulate said it is extending all possible help to the family and will repatriate the remains this week

Gulf News
 

Dubai: The family of a Filipina salon worker who died in November in Ajman is reeling in shock after receiving the remains of a different woman on Saturday.

Febie Layug Guzman, 44, passed away on November 15 in Ajman. The cause of death is unknown, but when the remains were sent to the family in Pampanga, the family was surprised to see someone else’s body, according to a TV news report in Manila.

E.C., Febie’s relative who is based in Dubai, said Febie’s husband, Eduardo, and her three children, are devastated.

“They’ve been waiting for Febie’s remains since November. It’s a big blow to the family. They can’t mourn for her until now and can’t find any closure,” E.C. told Gulf News.

“Febie had not gone home to see her family since she came to the UAE six years ago because of her work. So you can just imagine the pain they’re feeling right now,” she added.

Ray Angulo, a Filipino social worker who was contacted by Febie’s family for help on November 11, said was Febie was found unconscious in the streets of Ajman on November 6.

“Febie was taken to Shaikh Khalifa Hospital in Ajman. Thereafter, I reported the case to the Philippine Consulate-General in Dubai to check any possible consular intervention and assistance. And they did help,” Angulo, who is also assisting the family, said.

But Febie died four days later and her case was transferred to Ajman Police. The remains were released from the morgue three months later this weekend, but apparently of a Muslim Filipina, not of an Indonesian as earlier reported. It is unclear where or why the mix-up happened.

On Sunday, E.C. said her daughter positively identified Febie’s body in the morgue in Ajman. The family has coordinated with the Philippine Consulate on Febie’s repatriation.

Consul-General Paul Raymund Cortes assured the family that the consulate is doing its best to help the family.

“The Philippine Consulate General in Dubai extends its deepest sympathies to the family of the late Febie Layug Guzman. We assure the Guzman family that we are closely coordinating with the concerned local authorities and are pursuing all avenues of cooperation, including all legal and diplomatic means, to shed light on this incident and repatriate the remains of Guzman to her family in the Philippines at the soonest possible time,” Cortes said.

E.C. said the consulate assured them that Febie’s remains will be repatriated this week.

“As a cousin, she was really kind,” E.C. said, adding Febie used to visit her husband who is currently confined at Rashid Hospital.

More from Society

tags from this story

United Arab Emirates
follow this tag on MGNUnited Arab Emirates
Philippines
follow this tag on MGNPhilippines
Dubai
follow this tag on MGNDubai
Ajman
follow this tag on MGNAjman

filed under

GulfNewsNewsUAESociety

tags

United Arab Emirates
follow this tag on MGN
Philippines
follow this tag on MGN
Dubai
follow this tag on MGN
Ajman
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Society

Weak Pakistani schools top priority for OPF
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Man who killed boy, 8, to be executed

Man who killed boy, 8, to be executed

Shaikh Hamdan spotted eating 24k gold burger

Shaikh Hamdan spotted eating 24k gold burger

Dawood contract killing bid foiled

Dawood contract killing bid foiled

Nokia 3310 is back — and so is 'Snake'

Nokia 3310 is back — and so is 'Snake'

Man shocked as Dh6.5m vanishes from account

Man shocked as Dh6.5m vanishes from account

Do we belong here? Slain Indian's wife asks

Do we belong here? Slain Indian's wife asks

Should Emirates, Etihad pay for flight delays?

Should Emirates, Etihad pay for flight delays?

Penniless mother and daughters seek help

Penniless mother and daughters seek help

Man kills girlfriend with baseball bat

Man kills girlfriend with baseball bat