UAE offers road map for other countries to combat extremism

Two-day conference discusses role of civil societies in fighting hatred and extremism

Image Credit: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News
George Abu Al Zulf, Nivam Assaf, Maqsood, Salem Humeid and Ayman Aqeel at a conference on tolerance and combating extremism in Dubai on 06 February 2017.
Gulf News
 

Dubai: The UAE’s model of tolerance and non-discrimination is an ideal example for other countries facing extremism and hatred to follow, says a top UAE human rights official.

In a region rocked by tensions, the UAE is ready to help Arab countries track a course away from bigotry and violence, said Mohammad Salem Bin Dwain Al Kaabi, Chairman of the Emirates Human Rights Association.

The association is holding a two-day regional conference from Monday on combating racism, extremism and incitement of hatred under the title ‘The Role and Responsibility of Civil Societies in the Fight Against Racism and Incitement of Hatred.’

The conference is being held at the InterContinental Dubai Festival City.

A number of human rights and civil society associations in the Arab region, including international organisations and legal experts gathered to discuss the challenges facing troubled communities and the efforts needed to create more harmonious and peaceful societies.

Citing UAE as a country based on the values of tolerance, love, peace and coexistence, Al Kaabi said the culture of tolerance and openness already existed much before a law was passed against discrimination in the UAE.

“In other countries, laws are issued to push for a culture of tolerance, but in the UAE, this culture already existed and then the law was formed. The UAE society was not in much need of a law against discrimination, however, the law was passed to make the UAE the first Arab country to formalise it,” he said.

The creation of a tolerance ministry is also a world’s first, he said. “We have organised the conference to share our experience with other Arab countries where there have been alarming cases of hate speeches and extremist rhetoric. We are here to explore what can be done by civil societies to confront such phenomena.”

During the conference, experts discussed different strategies to address the phenomenon of intolerance and hatred and to confront extremism and racism.

“Civil societies have a big role to play in spreading the culture of acceptance and tolerance. This conference will conclude with recommendations that we hope will be implemented,” he said.

Al Kaabi noted that attention should be given to educating young people through awareness campaigns and education.

The sessions on the first day included the phenomenon of racism and hatred in the Arab region, effects of intolerance and hatred on human rights and freedom, UN strategy to combat extremism, and racism and hate speech in the Arab world — strategies and solutions.

