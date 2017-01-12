UAE malls collect 30,000 gifts for underprivileged children

More than 9,550 books, 10,200 toys, and 3,450 kilograms of clothing and electronics were collected during the campaign.

Dubai: More than 30,000 toys, books and clothes and electronics are making their way to underprivileged children from less fortunate families in the UAE, Bahrain, Oman, Egypt and Lebanon, thanks to the generosity of mall visitors.

The donations are the result of the ‘Take A Moment to Give A Moment’, the second annual festive campaign of Majid Al Futtaim aimed at helping spread the joy of the festive season among less fortunate children across the region.

During the campaign, visitors gifted toys, books, clothes and money to a selection of charitable organisations, so that underprivileged children could get the chance to celebrate the festive season. In total, 1,491 people took part in the campaign through gifting of 9,550 books, 10,200 toys, and 3,450 kilograms of clothing and electronics.

Our Own English High School in Dubai was one of the many organisations that embraced the spirit of the festive season and contributed 2,500 books to the campaign.

At a number of Majid Al Futtaim shopping malls, underprivileged children were treated to fun-filled festive shows and events hosted by employees, and also had the chance to experience entertainment destinations including Magic Planet and VOX Cinemas. Each child also received a gift of their choice to take home.

“This year, thanks to your generous contributions to our festive season campaign, more than 30,000 toys, books and clothes and electronics are making their way to many children from less fortunate families in the UAE, Bahrain, Oman, Egypt and Lebanon. We thank all those who contributed to our campaign and helped to show underprivileged children the true spirit of the festive season,” Alain Bejjani, chief executive officer, Majid Al Futtaim Holding, said.

Majid Al Futtaim collaborated with charitable organisations such as the Islamic Association in Bahrain, Life Makers in Egypt, Bassma in Lebanon, Dar Al Atta in Oman, and Red Crescent in the UAE to make sure the gifts were efficiently distributed among the less fortunate children across the region.

E-hail car company Careem also supported the campaign by offering a 15 per cent discount on its services to encourage people to drop their gifts to the different collection points.