Two students travel 12,000km for internship at Gulf News

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Two students travel 12,000km for internship at Gulf News

Xiao and Chrysanthos discuss what motivates young foreigners to work in uae

  • Natassia Chrysanthos, 21, (left) and Alison Xiao, 20, are students at the University of SydneyImage Credit: Javed Nawab/Gulf News
  • Alison XiaoImage Credit: Javed Nawab/Gulf News
  • Natassia ChrysanthosImage Credit: Javed Nawab/Gulf News
Gulf News
 

Dubai: Two media students have travelled over 12,000km for an internship at Gulf News.

But what’s driving young people like them to the UAE?

Alison Xiao, 20, and Natassia Chrysanthos, 21, students at the University of Sydney, Australia, are in their second week of a month-long internship at the newspaper’s head office in Dubai, and they’re making every day count.

Xiao, who is studying media law, said: “Internships are a part of our university programme, where they offer spots in Thailand, Korea and Dubai. I just thought that the Middle East is a really interesting part of the world I’d never been to before, and it would be a great learning experience to work in Dubai.”

Although her parents had reservations about her travelling to a distant, foreign land, she said she was comfortable with the idea.

She said: “Dubai represents a really exciting opportunity for growth because of the way it’s developed from a desert into a metropolis. I also knew that the UAE is a very safe country and is known for this in the region.”

In fact, the UAE is the third safest country in the world, after Finland and Qatar, according to a report by the World Economic Forum (WEF) in 2016.

For Chrysanthos, a media and international relations student, the opportunity to meet people from different cultures, and learn more about the UAE and the Middle East, was a big draw.

She said: “The multicultural aspect of the country is a really great reason to work here. Sydney is very culturally diverse too, but if you see the newsroom at Gulf News, or look around at people in Dubai, you see people from all over the world and they’re genuinely collaborating. Everyone has a different accent, speaks a different language … and it feels like a more genuine kind of multiculturalism.”

There are over 200 different nationalities residing in the UAE, according to the Shaikh Mohammad Centre for Cultural Understanding website.

The UAE is also no stranger to international students — it has the highest concentration of university branch campuses in the world, with 40 across five emirates.

But for newcomers, navigating a foreign land, while learning the ropes in a new workplace, can be a challenge.

Chrysanthos said: “I spent my entire first week figuring out public transport and walking to places. I found it quite challenging. Taxis are something we would never use back home; it’s a luxury for one person to travel in a cab, especially because of the costs. So learning how people do it here has actually been the biggest adjustment for me.”

Xiao said she initially faced some hurdles when trying to reserve a place where she could stay, in Dubai. Eventually, it all worked out.

Now, while interning at the Nation Desk, she feels being able to absorb new experiences at work makes all the effort worthwhile.

Although her focus is on writing articles, Xiao has had the opportunity to try her hand at newer media. She recently did a weather report through a Facebook Live video, which received over 61,000 views.

She said: “The media industry is so broad and interesting, especially in the UAE. It has been a really good experience so far.”

Chrysanthos, who interns at Weekend Review and blogs about being a newcomer for gulfnews.com, added: “Jobs and careers seem to change all the time, as new media and technology changes. It’s an interesting time, as we’re trying to break into an industry that’s facing this transformation.”

More from Society

tags from this story

United Arab Emirates
follow this tag on MGNUnited Arab Emirates
Qatar
follow this tag on MGNQatar
Dubai
follow this tag on MGNDubai
World Economic Forum
follow this tag on MGNWorld Economic Forum
Australia
follow this tag on MGNAustralia
Facebook
follow this tag on MGNFacebook

filed under

GulfNewsNewsUAESociety

tags

United Arab Emirates
follow this tag on MGN
Qatar
follow this tag on MGN
Dubai
follow this tag on MGN
World Economic Forum
follow this tag on MGN
Australia
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Society

Shaggy, Ali Zafar to open Pakistan Super League
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

New UAE entry visa system approved

New UAE entry visa system approved

Man who bought No 1 car plate goes on trial

Man who bought No 1 car plate goes on trial

Meet Dubai's first female royal pilot

Meet Dubai's first female royal pilot

Newly-wed woman on bike killed in RAK

Newly-wed woman on bike killed in RAK

Man tried to set himself on fire at Kaaba

Man tried to set himself on fire at Kaaba

What excess sugar in diet does to your body

What excess sugar in diet does to your body

UAE to adopt new entry visa system

UAE to adopt new entry visa system

2017 UAE holidays

2017 UAE holidays

Watch: Emirates plane 'chases' Lamborghini

Watch: Emirates plane 'chases' Lamborghini