Two policemen honoured for foiling robbery
Dubai: Two policemen who foiled a robbery attempt in an Al Ghusais jewellery store have been honoured.
The policemen, Nasser Abdullah Saeed and Saeed Salem Rabe’ei, were honoured by Lieutenant Colonel Mohammad Obaid Al Abar, Deputy Director of the Department of Transport Security at Dubai Police.
The policemen had arrested two Asian robbers who tried to flee with gold they had stolen from a store beside the Stadium metro station. The men were handed over to Al Ghusais police station.