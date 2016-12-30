Mobile
Twitter to live stream Dubai’s New Year fireworks

Emaar Properties and Twitter partnering to live stream most-awaited pyrotechnics display in Dubai to a global audience

Image Credit: Atiq-ur-Rehman/Gulf News Archives
The fireworks display at Burj Khalifa on New Year’s Eve last year
Gulf News
 

DUBAI: Get ready to watch the New Year’s Eve fireworks extravaganza in Dubai as a live stream on Saturday night. Emaar Properties and Twitter announced on Friday that they are partnering to live stream the most-awaited pyrotechnics display in Dubai to a global Twitter audience.

This is the first live streaming deal Twitter has announced with a partner based in the MENA region.

The live show will air on New Year’s Eve, from Downtown Dubai at 11.30pm and will be available worldwide to Twitter’s logged-in and logged-out audience on Twitter and connected devices.

A series of fireworks crescendos will extend across the 500-acre Downtown Dubai and can be viewed from key locations across the city. Choreographed to a customised soundtrack, the pyrotechnics display will bring to life several milestone moments and artistic interpretations in fireworks of a falcon flying high, swirling comets, and Arabian dance forms. In specialised red and white comet shows and LED shows, the pyrotechnics will be displayed from Burj Khalifa, Dubai Opera and various landmarks. The finale of the event will feature a display in pyrotechnics celebrating Dubai’s current and future icons.

Ahmad Al Matroushi, managing director of Emaar Properties, said: “The first-of-its-kind live streaming partnership with Twitter for the much-awaited New Year’s Eve Gala in Dubai will offer audiences across the world a real-time experience of the spectacle. It marks Emaar’s ongoing digital strategy to make emotional connections with the people and engage them through the potential of social media. The New Year’s Eve celebrations by Emaar is a tribute to the positive spirit of our city, and the live streaming will define it further as a true global celebration from Dubai.”

“We are excited to announce our first live streaming partner event in the Middle East and North Africa region,” said Kinda Ebrahim, director of Media Partnerships, Middle East & North Africa, Twitter. “Live streaming the firework displays, combined with the live conversation on Twitter, will allow people across the world to view and Tweet about the festivities as they happen, creating a truly global celebration.”

The stream will be available globally at DubaiNYE.twitter.com and on @MyDowntownDubai.

You can join the conversation with the hashtag #MyDubaiNewYear.

