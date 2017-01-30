Three medical staff suspended at Dubai Healthcare City last year

Dubai: Three medical professionals were suspended last year in Dubai Healthcare City, a free zone with around 160 hospitals clinics and labs, its governing body said on Monday.

In 2016, 43 complaints were filed by patients who had undergone treatment or tests at Healthcare City, which draws medical tourists from around the region.

The vast majority of the complaints were judged by the free zone body’s medical panel to be not valid.

Officials from Healthcare City’s regulatory body also announced a new e-service system for clinics and health care firm operating in the free zone on the sidelines of the Arab Health Congress in Dubai.

Called ‘Masaar,’ the e-services system offers comprehensive services for applications and renewals in commercial set-ups, health care professional and clinical licensing as well as government services.

“Masaar is built to improve efficiency, transparency and convenience,” said Ramadan Al Blooshi, the chief executive of Healthcare City’s regulatory body. “With close to 200 services, the system aims to improve customer experience — from a health care professional applying or renewing a license to a business owner wanting to set up.”

Right now, Masaar caters to health care professional licensing and commercial licensing services for new business partners.

In the near future, it will provide government services and commercial licensing services for its 390 existing partners.

Masaar can be accessed at www.dhcr.gov.ae.