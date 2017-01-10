Three arrested for beheading gardener in Dubai

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Three arrested for beheading gardener in Dubai

Crime was an act of vengeance following a family dispute, police say

Gulf News
 

Dubai: Three suspects have been arrested for the beheading of a Pakistani gardener in a residential community in Dubai, police said.

The Asian suspects were arrested when they were trying to escape the country.

The gruesome crime took place early this month at the community park in Emirates Living. The body of the gardener was found with multiple stab injuries and was decapitated, indicating that it was an act of vengeance, said Brigadier Khalil Ebrahim Al Mansouri, Assistant Commander-in-Chief for Criminal Investigation Affairs. “The crime was a fallout of a long standing family dispute between the family of the victim and the suspects back in their country,” he told an Arabic daily.

Brig Al Mansouri said two defendants tried to escape but a team from the CID tricked them into believing that they were being smuggled out of the country before arresting them.

The victim was on his bike when he was attacked. The police later identified him as a gardener and had no criminal record.

Brigadier Salem Al Rumaithi, Director of the General Department of Criminal and Investigation, said several CID teams were formed to investigate the case.

“The task force began to monitor suspicious people and it was later found that the three suspects had fled their apartments and switched off their mobile phones, which raised more doubts on their involvement in the murder.”

The police arrested one suspect who was hiding in a different emirate. He admitted his role in the crime and identified two other accomplices.

“He said the two other suspects killed the man and that he did not know the location of other suspects,” Brig Al Rumaithi said.

Colonel Mohammad Ahli, Deputy Director of CID, said the teams were facing a challenge before solving the case, as the two other suspects avoided calling any of the people they know and disappeared.

“The teams intercepted a call between them and a man in their country who was arranging their escape to a neighbouring country, and from there to their home country. This man was arrested and he admitted to his role in the case as well.”

More from Society

tags from this story

Dubai
follow this tag on MGNDubai

filed under

GulfNewsNewsUAESociety

tags

Dubai
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Society

Consular outreach for Filipinos in Fujairah
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Snake on a plane grounds Emirates flight

Snake on a plane grounds Emirates flight

Fire hits Adnoc refinery, no casualties reported

Fire hits Adnoc refinery, no casualties reported

Dubai Ruler celebrates son’s 5th birthday

Dubai Ruler celebrates son’s 5th birthday

5 UAE martyrs in Kandahar blast named

5 UAE martyrs in Kandahar blast named

Speeding drivers: Meet your friendly radars

Speeding drivers: Meet your friendly radars

Drinking men upset residents in Dubai

Drinking men upset residents in Dubai

Watch: Where bags go after check-in

Watch: Where bags go after check-in

Official UAE school calendar 2017-2018

Official UAE school calendar 2017-2018

Flags at half mast for martyred UAE diplomats

Flags at half mast for martyred UAE diplomats