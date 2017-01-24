Strangest excuses for speeding on Dubai roads

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Strangest excuses for speeding on Dubai roads

Motorist who got six speeding tickets in 30 minutes claims he was rushing to hospital with pregnant wife

Image Credit: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News
A man who committed seven traffic offences in minutes said he was late for his father’s funeral. Dubai Police urged residents to use vehicles such as ambulances in case of emergencies.
Gulf News
 

Dubai: "My wife is about to have a baby, please cancel my speeding tickets."

That's the excuse offered by a motorist who was fined six times for speeding on Dubai roads in a space of 30 minutes.

He claimed his wife was delivering a baby and that he needed to reach the hospital in time for the delivery, Dubai Police said.

Major General Mohammad Saif Al Zafein, Dubai Police’s Assistant Commander-in-Chief for Operations, said the motorist came to Dubai Police asking that his speeding tickets be deleted.

“He claimed that his wife needed to reach the hospital as soon as possible to deliver the baby. He couldn’t wait for an ambulance. He provided enough evidence about his situation and apologised for his behaviour. We understood his reasons and decided to delete the speeding tickets,” Maj Gen Al Zafein said.

Dubai Police said, however, that many motorists come to them with different reasons for speeding — but they need to prove their case.

Maj Gen Al Zafein said some motorists commit traffic offences due to emergencies. “We understand their reasons, especially if someone wants to reach a hospital if it’s a matter of life and death.”

However, he said that some motorists fail to provide evidence on why they had to resort to reckless driving. “One of the strangest cases was of a man who committed seven traffic offences in a matter of minutes. He claimed that he wanted to reach his father’s funeral, but failed to prove the circumstances. His traffic offences were not pardoned. It wasn’t logical that a person wouldn’t know about the timing of his father’s funeral and break the traffic law [in order to reach the place],” Maj Gen Al Zafein said.

Dubai Police urged the public to use vehicles like ambulances in case of emergencies because it is faster than travelling in other modes of transport.

Meanwhile, Dubai Police confiscated 1,628 driving licences of motorists who exceeded the maximum limit of traffic points last year.

 

Traffic offences leading to confiscation of driving licence:

  • Driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs
  • Breaking the law regarding tram movement
  • Driving a vehicle without a licence plate
  • Fleeing accident scene with casualties
  • Lorries overtaking recklessly

More from Society

tags from this story

Dubai
follow this tag on MGNDubai

filed under

GulfNewsNewsUAESociety

tags

Dubai
follow this tag on MGN
 

Traffic offences leading to confiscation of driving licence:

Read More

Also In Society

UAE leaders send Republic Day greetings to India
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Mohammad attends Republic Day Parade

Mohammad attends Republic Day Parade

No visa-free facility for Indians here...

No visa-free facility for Indians here...

Kuwait executes Shaikh Faisal, 6 others

Kuwait executes Shaikh Faisal, 6 others

Trump to limit access for certain immigrants

Trump to limit access for certain immigrants

8 things to stop wasting money on

8 things to stop wasting money on

Drugs worth Dh46m seized in Sharjah

Drugs worth Dh46m seized in Sharjah

How to buy fresh fish: official explains

How to buy fresh fish: official explains

UAE soldiers rehearse in New Delhi

UAE soldiers rehearse in New Delhi

What's special this Indian Republic Day

What's special this Indian Republic Day