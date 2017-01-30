Mobile
Special jewels raise funds for cancer treatment

Dhamani’s pink diamond sales during DSF to support Al Jalila Foundation

Gulf News
 

Dubai: Jewellery house Dhamani Group has raised funds for breast cancer treatment and research through pledging a portion of sales of limited edition pink diamonds during Dubai Shopping Festival (DSF), which ended on Saturday.

Sales of the jewellery reached Dh216,000 in only five days since the collection was launched on January 10.

Dhamani Group said it was keen to leverage the festival as a platform to support charitable initiatives during the ‘Year of Giving’ initiative for 2017.

DSF, which was held from December 26, 2016 to January 28, 2017 was organised by the Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE), an agency of the Department of Tourism and Commerce Marketing (Dubai Tourism).

During DSF, Dhamani Group launched a limited edition pink diamonds jewellery collection on January 10, with five per cent of all sales pledged to the Al Jalila Foundation to raise funds for breast cancer treatment and research for a year.

Saeed Al Falasi, executive director of DFRE, said: “We are keen to support such initiatives in line with the announcement of the ‘Year of Giving’, especially during DSF when spending levels rise, and people are eager to contribute to a noble cause. We are even more excited by the fact that this great gesture came from one of the festival’s strong supporters, Dhamani, further demonstrating how the government and private sector establishments are able to collaborate in various ways in nurturing and fostering national initiatives.”

Rohit Dhamani, director of Dhamani Jewels, said: “We are proud of our relationship with Al Jalila Foundation, to highlight the importance of the ‘Year of Giving 2017’ in the UAE. This gives us the opportunity to play a vital role in humanitarian projects in the UAE, based on the vision of the country’s leadership. We’ve witnessed a huge response in the first five days of launching this initiative and look forward to keeping up the momentum for the whole year.

Dr Abdul Karim Al Olama, CEO of the Al Jalila Foundation, said it was his pleasure to forge a partnership with Dhamani Jewels, and that he appreciated their support for the foundation’s vision, which aims to enhance people’s lives with medical innovations.

