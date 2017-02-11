Mobile
Sharjah youth learn how to stay safe online

Batch of 21 students given certificates for skills in safe computer usage

Gulf News
 

Sharjah: A three-week workshop that wrapped up in Sharjah has taught 21 teenage students how to stay safe on the internet.

The intensive course, organised by the Sharjah-based Supreme Council for Family Affairs (SCFA), taught the students how to better engage with the internet while following safety measures.

At a course graduation ceremony, one of the camp’s participants, 18-year-old Nader Salem, spoke about his experience at the camp.

“We had a unique experience where we gained many skills that will help us navigate the internet safely,” he said. “We learnt about ethical use of the internet and social networking sites and how to access various sources of information, such as digital books, and verify references.

“We also gained an understanding of intellectual property rights, authentication and research.”

The students also learnt how to respond properly to the dangers and threats posed by computer viruses, and day-to-day practices such as backing up data, creating strong passwords, and how to use search engines effectively.

The summer camp was held under the patronage of Shaikha Jawaher Bint Mohammad Al Qasimi, wife of His Highness Dr Shaikh Sultan Bin Mohammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah. Shaikha Jawaher also serves as the chairperson of SCFA.

The Cyber Safety Skills summer camp was organised by a SCFA initiative, the Child Safety Campaign, in cooperation with ICDL Arabia.

ICDL Arabia is the governing body and certification authority for the International Computer Driving Licence programme in Egypt, Iraq and the Gulf states.

Each of the 21 students received an ICDL certificate.

