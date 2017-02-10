Sharjah updates title of Unesco heritage site bid

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Sharjah updates title of Unesco heritage site bid

Emirate’s cultural project highlights the importance of heritage in dialogue of civilisations

  • Heart of Sharjah and heritage area. Image Credit: Shurooq development.
  • The new title highlights the political, economic, cultural and social roles played by the area.Image Credit: Shurooq development
Gulf News
 

Sharjah: As part of its all-encompassing cultural vision, Sharjah is leading a project designed to preserve Emirati, Islamic and human heritage. Inspired by the directives and guidance of His Highness Dr Shaikh Sultan Bin Mohammad Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, the emirate is highlighting the importance of heritage as being the memory of human civilisation.

Giving heritage a priority within Sharjah’s strategic vision, Shaikh Sultan has personally launched a number of landmark initiatives dedicated to the conservation of Arab and human heritage in all its architectural, traditional, cultural and literary forms.

Updated bid

In a ground-breaking achievement for Sharjah, the emirate’s cultural site ‘Heart of Sharjah’ has been nominated on the list of tentative World Heritage Sites by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (Unesco). The Higher Committee of the Heart of Sharjah’s bid updated the title of its submission to the Unesco’s World Heritage Centre, revising the title ‘Heart of Sharjah’ to ‘Sharjah — A Gateway to the Trucial States’.

The rebranding of the site reflects the significance of archaeological and historical heritage in Sharjah and comes in line with Shaikh Sultan’s vision to highlight the political, economic, cultural and social role played by the emirate within the Council of Trucial States, which was established in Sharjah during the time of British governance of the region.

In the bid to revitalise and preserve heritage sites that highlight the Emirati cultural and architectural identity, maintenance and renovation of traditional markets that have historically played a prominent role in trade and have been featured in ancient Arab literature play an important role. These destinations include Souq Al Arsah, Souq Al Masqoof, Souq Al Shuwaiheen, Souq Al Sagha and Souq Saqr.

Restoring and refurbishing traditional mosques are also a priority. The renovated places of worship include Al Khan Mosque, Al Daleel Mosque, Al Hira Mosque, Al Mananah Mosque, Al Alliyah Mosque, among others.

Conservation of heritage

Shaikh Sultan’s leading example in the protection of heritage has not just been limited to the conservation of local heritage, but includes Arab, Islamic and global heritage, manifested in the restoration and rebuilding of the 1,000-year-old Armenia Church.

In another significant initiative, he provided his full support for the complete renovation of the Scientific Complex in Cairo, Egypt, which had been destroyed by fire. Original manuscripts of rare documents were donated to the Egyptian National Archives in acknowledgement of the enlightening role played by Egypt in the dissemination of knowledge across the Arab world.

In a further heritage conservation gesture, a team of experts from the ICCROM-ATHAR Regional Conservation Centre in Sharjah visited the Sudanese city of Suakin. The team conducted several field visits to the Island of Suakin and its surrounding historical areas, where they discussed a work plan to restore the city and conserve its natural and human heritage, as well as develop the local community and strengthen cultural and natural tourism.

All these efforts have paid dividends. In recognition of its rich contribution to local, Arab and Islamic culture, Sharjah was named ‘Islamic Cultural Capital 2014’.

More from Society

tags from this story

Sharjah
follow this tag on MGNSharjah
United Nations
follow this tag on MGNUnited Nations
Egypt
follow this tag on MGNEgypt

filed under

GulfNewsNewsUAESociety

tags

Sharjah
follow this tag on MGN
United Nations
follow this tag on MGN
Egypt
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Society

Dubai’s outskirt communities on the rise
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

New UAE entry visa system approved

New UAE entry visa system approved

Man who bought No 1 car plate goes on trial

Man who bought No 1 car plate goes on trial

Meet Dubai's first female royal pilot

Meet Dubai's first female royal pilot

Man tried to set himself on fire at Kaaba

Man tried to set himself on fire at Kaaba

2017 UAE holidays

2017 UAE holidays

Jet ski scam costs tourists Dh20,000

Jet ski scam costs tourists Dh20,000

Watch: Emirates plane 'chases' Lamborghini

Watch: Emirates plane 'chases' Lamborghini

Man arrested for filming women in Sharjah

Man arrested for filming women in Sharjah

88,770 faulty iPhone 6s batteries in UAE

88,770 faulty iPhone 6s batteries in UAE