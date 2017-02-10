Sharjah updates title of Unesco heritage site bid

The new title highlights the political, economic, cultural and social roles played by the area.

Sharjah: As part of its all-encompassing cultural vision, Sharjah is leading a project designed to preserve Emirati, Islamic and human heritage. Inspired by the directives and guidance of His Highness Dr Shaikh Sultan Bin Mohammad Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, the emirate is highlighting the importance of heritage as being the memory of human civilisation.

Giving heritage a priority within Sharjah’s strategic vision, Shaikh Sultan has personally launched a number of landmark initiatives dedicated to the conservation of Arab and human heritage in all its architectural, traditional, cultural and literary forms.

Updated bid

In a ground-breaking achievement for Sharjah, the emirate’s cultural site ‘Heart of Sharjah’ has been nominated on the list of tentative World Heritage Sites by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (Unesco). The Higher Committee of the Heart of Sharjah’s bid updated the title of its submission to the Unesco’s World Heritage Centre, revising the title ‘Heart of Sharjah’ to ‘Sharjah — A Gateway to the Trucial States’.

The rebranding of the site reflects the significance of archaeological and historical heritage in Sharjah and comes in line with Shaikh Sultan’s vision to highlight the political, economic, cultural and social role played by the emirate within the Council of Trucial States, which was established in Sharjah during the time of British governance of the region.

In the bid to revitalise and preserve heritage sites that highlight the Emirati cultural and architectural identity, maintenance and renovation of traditional markets that have historically played a prominent role in trade and have been featured in ancient Arab literature play an important role. These destinations include Souq Al Arsah, Souq Al Masqoof, Souq Al Shuwaiheen, Souq Al Sagha and Souq Saqr.

Restoring and refurbishing traditional mosques are also a priority. The renovated places of worship include Al Khan Mosque, Al Daleel Mosque, Al Hira Mosque, Al Mananah Mosque, Al Alliyah Mosque, among others.

Conservation of heritage

Shaikh Sultan’s leading example in the protection of heritage has not just been limited to the conservation of local heritage, but includes Arab, Islamic and global heritage, manifested in the restoration and rebuilding of the 1,000-year-old Armenia Church.

In another significant initiative, he provided his full support for the complete renovation of the Scientific Complex in Cairo, Egypt, which had been destroyed by fire. Original manuscripts of rare documents were donated to the Egyptian National Archives in acknowledgement of the enlightening role played by Egypt in the dissemination of knowledge across the Arab world.

In a further heritage conservation gesture, a team of experts from the ICCROM-ATHAR Regional Conservation Centre in Sharjah visited the Sudanese city of Suakin. The team conducted several field visits to the Island of Suakin and its surrounding historical areas, where they discussed a work plan to restore the city and conserve its natural and human heritage, as well as develop the local community and strengthen cultural and natural tourism.

All these efforts have paid dividends. In recognition of its rich contribution to local, Arab and Islamic culture, Sharjah was named ‘Islamic Cultural Capital 2014’.