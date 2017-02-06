Sharjah is candidate for ‘Child Friendly Cities’

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Sharjah is candidate for ‘Child Friendly Cities’

The candidacy for the UNICEF initiative is the first of its kind for the region

Gulf News
 

Sharjah: The United Nations Children’s Fund (Unicef) has announced Sharjah a candidate city for its ‘Child Friendly Cities’ initiative. Unicef’s initiative works with city partners to guide them in the furthering of children’s rights.

The emirate’s candidacy is the first of its kind in the region.

The announcement was made at a press conference on Monday at the Maraya Art Centre in Al Qasba.

The Sharjah Baby Friendly Office (SBFO) and 23 other government and private institutions working for children are strengthening their Child Friendly City Initiative (CFCI) core components laid out by Unicef.

This will guide the emirate to become the region’s first ‘Child Friendly City’.

Executive Director of the SBFO, Dr Hessa Al Ghazal, underlined Sharjah’s efforts to provide children access to health and safety, as well as opportunities for growth.

Dr Al Ghazal revealed that SBFO and its partners have achieved the 50 per cent growth laid out by the UN growth indicator targets for the year 2025, nine years in advance of the deadline.

In December 2015, Sharjah became the world’s first Baby Friendly City.

“Sharjah’s ongoing efforts to provide a conducive environment for children and young adults to thrive, have resulted in the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding with Unicef, to conduct a joint study on the status of children in Sharjah, based on Unicef’s ‘Child Friendly Cities’ initiative criteria,” she said.

Unicef defines a Child Friendly City as one in which children are safe, have equal access to resources and opportunities, and have a voice in shaping their and their community’s future.

Dr Al Ghazal said that an action plan had been prepared for the emirate to meet the requirements of the global ‘Child Friendly Cities’ initiative.

“We are very pleased to see all the different efforts and initiatives that have been going on in Sharjah,” said Vanessa Sedletzki, International Child Rights Expert at Unicef.

“We also want to see all children — regardless of who they are or their nationalities, whether boys, girls, or children with disabilities — to be included in everything that happens in the emirate. This would make Sharjah a truly “Child Friendly City,” she said.

Sedletzki also laid out several steps for Sharjah to follow to receive the ‘Child Friendly City’ title.

“The emirate should agree on an action plan towards becoming a Child Friendly City, define time frames, identify responsibilities for relevant parties, and finally put into place a strict follow-up process and address outstanding gaps, building on its particular strengths,” she said.

(Alison Xiao is an intern at Gulf News)

More from Society

tags from this story

Sharjah
follow this tag on MGNSharjah
United Nations
follow this tag on MGNUnited Nations

filed under

GulfNewsNewsUAESociety

tags

Sharjah
follow this tag on MGN
United Nations
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Society

ONV Awards in Poetry announced
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

New UAE entry visa system approved

New UAE entry visa system approved

Newly-wed woman on bike killed in RAK

Newly-wed woman on bike killed in RAK

Meet Dubai's first female royal pilot

Meet Dubai's first female royal pilot

What excess sugar in diet does to your body

What excess sugar in diet does to your body

UAE to adopt new entry visa system

UAE to adopt new entry visa system

Man tried to set himself on fire at Kaaba

Man tried to set himself on fire at Kaaba

Top recipient of UAE remittances revealed

Top recipient of UAE remittances revealed

Temperatures to rise after UAE's cold snap

Temperatures to rise after UAE's cold snap

4 accused of disposing of prostitute's body

4 accused of disposing of prostitute's body