Sharjah announces happiest districts in the city

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Sharjah announces happiest districts in the city

Sharjah Police made the announcement on Monday as part of its Happiness District initiative

Image Credit: Supplied
Sharjah skyline
 

Sharjah: How well do you think you know Sharjah?

Authorities in the emirate recently launched a Happiness District initiative to pinpoint the happiest and safest areas in the city, and the results have been revealed.

Sharjah Police, in cooperation with the Department of Districts and Villages in Sharjah, on Monday announced that Al Khalidiya is the safest district in the city to live in, with Al Rahmaniya being the most vibrant.

The emirate’s population stands at over 1.4 million people, including 175,432 Emiratis and over 1,2 million expatriates, according to a 2015 census carried out by the Department of Statistics and Community Development in Sharjah (DSCD).

Al Khalidiya is popular among residents for its beachfront, which is known as Khalid Lagoon, and is located next to popular attractions such as Al Majaz Waterfront and Al Qasba.

Meanwhile, Al Rahmaniya is a suburban area located close to Sharjah National Park and the Sharjah Equestrian and Racing Club.    

The Happiness District initiative aims at ensuring the happiness and safety of all residents of suburban areas in Sharjah city, in addition to increasing the security and safety awareness among the public.

This is not the only time that such awards will be handed out, as representative of the initiative announced that it will be held again in the coming years, with the aim of reducing the number of crimes in Sharjah.

The initiative also consolidates the main mission and speciality of the District Department in Sharjah’s government to ensure the public’s safety and conduct studies to reveal the best district that witnessed the least amount of criminal activity.

The announcement of the best districts was was attended by Brigadier Saif Al Zari Al Shamsi, commander-in-chief of Sharjah Police, Shaikh Majid Bin Sultan Al Qasimi, director of the Districts and Village Affairs Department, and a number of officials from Sharjah Police.

The initiative also rewarded the best social figure and best cooperating authorities, with Sharjah Media also awarded as the best media network.

Abdullah Sultan Bin Khadim, executive director of the Sharjah Charity Association, was awarded the best social personality, in addition to Sharjah Cooperative Society and Sharjah Islamic Bank as the most supportive and cooperative authorities.

More from Society

tags from this story

United Arab Emirates
follow this tag on MGNUnited Arab Emirates
Sharjah
follow this tag on MGNSharjah

filed under

GulfNewsNewsUAESociety

tags

United Arab Emirates
follow this tag on MGN
Sharjah
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Society

Etisalat offers benefits to subscribers
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Shaikh Mohammad surprises Dubai diners

Shaikh Mohammad surprises Dubai diners

US embassy in UAE stops issuing visas

US embassy in UAE stops issuing visas

How Dh5m dropped to just Dh123 in 10 years

How Dh5m dropped to just Dh123 in 10 years

US blacklist strands Dubai transit flyers

US blacklist strands Dubai transit flyers

Mohammad Bin Rashid offers funeral prayers

Mohammad Bin Rashid offers funeral prayers

Trump to hold talks with Mohammad Bin Zayed

Trump to hold talks with Mohammad Bin Zayed

Expect traffic delays for 5 days from Tuesday

Expect traffic delays for 5 days from Tuesday

‘You are at my jailed husband’s mercy’

‘You are at my jailed husband’s mercy’

Dubai honeymoon surprise for Saudis

Dubai honeymoon surprise for Saudis