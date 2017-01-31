Sharjah announces happiest districts in the city

Sharjah: How well do you think you know Sharjah?

Authorities in the emirate recently launched a Happiness District initiative to pinpoint the happiest and safest areas in the city, and the results have been revealed.

Sharjah Police, in cooperation with the Department of Districts and Villages in Sharjah, on Monday announced that Al Khalidiya is the safest district in the city to live in, with Al Rahmaniya being the most vibrant.

The emirate’s population stands at over 1.4 million people, including 175,432 Emiratis and over 1,2 million expatriates, according to a 2015 census carried out by the Department of Statistics and Community Development in Sharjah (DSCD).

Al Khalidiya is popular among residents for its beachfront, which is known as Khalid Lagoon, and is located next to popular attractions such as Al Majaz Waterfront and Al Qasba.

Meanwhile, Al Rahmaniya is a suburban area located close to Sharjah National Park and the Sharjah Equestrian and Racing Club.

The Happiness District initiative aims at ensuring the happiness and safety of all residents of suburban areas in Sharjah city, in addition to increasing the security and safety awareness among the public.

This is not the only time that such awards will be handed out, as representative of the initiative announced that it will be held again in the coming years, with the aim of reducing the number of crimes in Sharjah.

The initiative also consolidates the main mission and speciality of the District Department in Sharjah’s government to ensure the public’s safety and conduct studies to reveal the best district that witnessed the least amount of criminal activity.

The announcement of the best districts was was attended by Brigadier Saif Al Zari Al Shamsi, commander-in-chief of Sharjah Police, Shaikh Majid Bin Sultan Al Qasimi, director of the Districts and Village Affairs Department, and a number of officials from Sharjah Police.

The initiative also rewarded the best social figure and best cooperating authorities, with Sharjah Media also awarded as the best media network.

Abdullah Sultan Bin Khadim, executive director of the Sharjah Charity Association, was awarded the best social personality, in addition to Sharjah Cooperative Society and Sharjah Islamic Bank as the most supportive and cooperative authorities.