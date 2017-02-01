Shaikh Mohammad stops to watch cycling tour in Dubai

Dubai: His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, took time off on Tuesday to watch the fourth edition of the Dubai Tour.

Good luck to everyone! #🚴🏼 #Dubai A photo posted by Fazza (@faz3) on Jan 31, 2017 at 3:15am PST

Shaikh Mohammad watched the cyclists as they made their way around the city, which kicked off from the Dubai International Marine Club, through to King Salman Bin Abdul Aziz Road and Shaikh Zayed Roads, before finishing at the Atlantis on The Palm Jumeirah.

Shaikh Mohammad was accompanied by Shaikh Hamdan Bin Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, and Khalifa Saeed Suleiman, Director General of Dubai Department of Protocol and Hospitality.

The 181-kilometre tour, organised by the Dubai Sports Council, involves 128 racers representing 16 professional teams from across the world.

While watching the tour, the ruler of Dubai expressed his admiration and encouragement for such athletic competitions that enable athletes from the UAE to participate alongside professional athletes from other countries.

Shaikh Mohammad said that such competitions would enable the nation’s youth to make direct contact with their international counterparts and exchange experiences to sharpen their physical and mental skills.

The Dubai Tour runs until February 4, 2017.

Wednesday’s route consists of 187km that starts at Dubai International Marine Sports Club, passing through Al Khail Street, and on to Emirates Road into Sharjah, and all the way to Ras Al Khaimah.