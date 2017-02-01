Shaikh Mohammad stops to watch cycling tour in Dubai

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Shaikh Mohammad stops to watch cycling tour in Dubai

Ruler of Dubai and Crown Prince catch cyclists as they participated in the first stage of Dubai Tour

Image Credit: Wam
 

Dubai: His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, took time off on Tuesday to watch the fourth edition of the Dubai Tour.

 

Good luck to everyone! #🚴🏼 #Dubai

A photo posted by Fazza (@faz3) on

Shaikh Mohammad watched the cyclists as they made their way around the city, which kicked off from the Dubai International Marine Club, through to King Salman Bin Abdul Aziz Road and Shaikh Zayed Roads, before finishing at the Atlantis on The Palm Jumeirah.

Shaikh Mohammad was accompanied by Shaikh Hamdan Bin Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, and Khalifa Saeed Suleiman, Director General of Dubai Department of Protocol and Hospitality.

The 181-kilometre tour, organised by the Dubai Sports Council, involves 128 racers representing 16 professional teams from across the world.

While watching the tour, the ruler of Dubai expressed his admiration and encouragement for such athletic competitions that enable athletes from the UAE to participate alongside professional athletes from other countries.

 

Shaikh Mohammad said that such competitions would enable the nation’s youth to make direct contact with their international counterparts and exchange experiences to sharpen their physical and mental skills.

The Dubai Tour runs until February 4, 2017.

Wednesday’s route consists of 187km that starts at Dubai International Marine Sports Club, passing through Al Khail Street, and on to Emirates Road into Sharjah, and all the way to Ras Al Khaimah. 

More from Society

tags from this story

Dubai
follow this tag on MGNDubai

filed under

GulfNewsNewsUAESociety

tags

Dubai
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Society

British Council opens new premises in Abu Dhabi
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

US embassy in UAE stops issuing visas

US embassy in UAE stops issuing visas

Cold snap, chance of snowfall in UAE

Cold snap, chance of snowfall in UAE

How Dh5m dropped to just Dh123 in 10 years

How Dh5m dropped to just Dh123 in 10 years

Brit woman living in a car lands job

Brit woman living in a car lands job

Dubai honeymoon surprise for Saudis

Dubai honeymoon surprise for Saudis

‘You are at my jailed husband’s mercy’

‘You are at my jailed husband’s mercy’

Indian buys most expensive Dubai villa

Indian buys most expensive Dubai villa

Mohammad Bin Zayed receives Trump call

Mohammad Bin Zayed receives Trump call

Rain hits Abu Dhabi, Dubai and Sharjah

Rain hits Abu Dhabi, Dubai and Sharjah