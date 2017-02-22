Shaikh Mohammad’s quote transmitted from space

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Shaikh Mohammad’s quote transmitted from space

The UAE’s first nanosatellite Nayif-1 sends out its first message in Arabic to global stations

Image Credit: Reuters
For illustrative purposes only.
 

Dubai: The Mohammed bin Rashid Space Centre (MBRSC) announced on Wednesday that Nayif-1 has transmitted its first message in Arabic from space - a quote by His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai.

The quote that attracted worldwide attention: ‘‘The renaissance of peoples, nations and civilizations starts with education; and the future of nations starts at their schools’’

Ground stations all over the world that operate on amateur radio bands were able to receive the message.

The message was transmitted from Nayif-1’s ground station, located at the American University of Sharjah (AUS), under the supervision of a team of engineers from MBRSC and university professors.

Nayif-1 is an educational project that was launched on February 15, 2017, by MBRSC in cooperation with AUS, with the goal of providing hands-on experience to Emirati engineering students on designing, building, testing and operating nanosatellites.

The nanosatellite Nayif-1 was launched on board a PSLV-C37 rocket, from Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota, India.

Nayif-1’s main mission objective is to send and receive messages on Amateur Radio frequencies and stands out as the first 1U nanosatellite that is programmed to transfer text messages in the Arabic language.

More from Society

filed under

GulfNewsNewsUAESociety

Also In Society

City Walk to transform into open-air canvas
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Brothers found guilty of sex with schoolgirl

Brothers found guilty of sex with schoolgirl

Woman jailed over Dh53k Etisalat bill

Woman jailed over Dh53k Etisalat bill

Plane crashes into mall in 'massive fireball'

Plane crashes into mall in 'massive fireball'

VAT in UAE: Ministry, companies now hiring

VAT in UAE: Ministry, companies now hiring

Woman, 63, gives birth to baby girl in Dubai

Woman, 63, gives birth to baby girl in Dubai

2017 UAE holidays

2017 UAE holidays

Debt warning for Filipinos in UAE

Debt warning for Filipinos in UAE

Tower fire started in restaurant kitchen

Tower fire started in restaurant kitchen

Wife, 22, lover accused of killing husband

Wife, 22, lover accused of killing husband