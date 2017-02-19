Mobile
SEDD seizes 17,800 counterfeit products

The SEDD request public to report any commercial fraud

Gulf News
 

Sharjah: The Sharjah Economic Development Department (SEDD) announced that it has seized over 17,800 counterfeit products.

The seized goods included 43,440 fake spare parts, 94,656 fake personal care products, and 40,560 cosmetic products. The total estimated value of these confiscated goods was Dh5,286,720.

Sultan Abdullah Bin Hadda Al Suwaidi, SEDD Chairman, emphasised that SEDD works continuously to protect Sharjah markets from commercial fraud.

He explained that the regular campaigns and inspections carried out across different facilities and markets in Sharjah aim to ensure that regulations are being followed, and consumers are offered the best services.

The SEDD requested the public to report any commercial fraud by visiting their official website www.shjconsumer.ae or by informing the department on 80080000.

Sharjah
GulfNewsNewsUAESociety

Sharjah
