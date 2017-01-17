Mobile
Role of sports in combating crime in focus

Sixth International Conference of Sport Versus Crime brings experts to discuss role of sports in making the society happy

Image Credit: Courtesy: Dubai Police
The three-day conference is bringing scholars, researchers and experts from 35 countries to exchange international views and experiences on how sports can improve the quality of life of individuals and communities and can be used as an entry to confront attitude deviation in society.
Gulf News
 

Dubai: Sport and its role in preventing crimes and creating happier societies will be the main topic of discussion in the next two days of this year’s International Conference of Sport Versus Crime, which began on Tuesday.

The sixth edition, held under the patronage of Shaikh Hamdan Bin Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Dubai Crown Prince, is being organised by the General Headuarters of Dubai Police under the theme “Sports Make the Society Happy”.

The three-day conference is bringing scholars, researchers and experts from 35 countries to exchange international views and experiences on how sports can improve the quality of life of individuals and communities and can be used as an entry to confront attitude deviation in society.

“This year there will be studies shared from many countries, including Poland, Korea, America, Australia, and more proving how being involved in sports or participating in various forms of physical activities can reduce crime,” said Colonel Dr Jasim Khalil Mirza, director of the Conference, during the opening at the Cultural and Scientific Association.

He added that the topic of happiness and happy societies was included this year as it comes in line with the vision of the Dubai government. “There will be examples presented on how sports can increase happiness in the community, whether with those practising sports or watching sports,” he said.

Speaking at the opening, Dr Hatem Ali, the UN ambassador and director of the United Nations Office to the GCC states, said the conference will help explain the role governments, associations and institutions can play in preventing crime through sports.

“This conference speaks the language of the UN and joins its efforts in spreading awareness on how sports can be used as an effective tool to counter deviation and reduce criminal behaviour among communities,” he said.

The opening saw a number of dignitaries, including senior police officers and members of sports associations attend the conference’s early programmes.

On the first day, general discussions were held on the role of physical activity and sport in reinforcing humanity’s happiness, how sports can improve the quality of life of people and how sportive and social projects can develop flexible behaviour.

In the remaining days of the conference, several sessions will be held at the Dubai Police Officer’s Club. Some of the sessions include: using sport to prevent violence among teenagers and children, impact of sport and physical activity on controlling aggressive behaviour and the healthy and psychological role of sport in fighting crimes, among other discussions and research studies to be presented.

