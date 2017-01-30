Remraam residents facing daily traffic woes

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Remraam residents facing daily traffic woes

Residents caught in daily traffic jams of 45 minutes just to exit the area

Image Credit: Moustafa Rafaat/Gulf News Reader
Gulf News
 

Dubai: Residents in the Remraam community, Dubai, are facing daily traffic congestions as the only gate open provides a one-lane exit for the thousands of people leaving the area every morning.

Residents said they start their day waiting in bumper-to-bumper traffic for at least 45 minute before starting their daily school runs and journeys to work.

The gate intersecting Remraam Desert Road and Remraam Road is the only point of entry and exit for the hundreds of residents living in the community. The second gate placed on the opposite side of the community, which provides easy access to Emirates Road, has remained closed for several months.

Promised a solution by developers Dubai Properties (DP) in November 2016, residents said they have not seen any progress yet.

British Abdula Faisal, resident of four years, said the traffic congestion, which started around six months ago, takes place everyday between 6:45am and 8am. “There are almost 6,000 families living in Remraam, and if only 1,000 cars have to exit in the mornings to go to work, we all have to leave as early as 5:45-6am to be able to get out of Remraam before 7am,” he said.

Faisal pointed out it takes between 45 minutes to one hour to exit a one to two kilometers stretch every morning. “More families have moved into Remraam and DP has also released around 10 buildings in new Al Ramath area, and all these residents will have to use the same one exit,” he added.

Another resident Michel Halaby from Lebanon said the traffic situation has worsened giving residents no choice but to leave an hour early in order to reach their destination on time. “If I was not an owner of a property, I would have moved out of Remraam. I have tried to contact DP but did not get an aswer,” he said.

Just the same, Turkish Zeynup Degirmencioglu, said her five-year-old daughter is sometimes late for school, which is only 10 minutes away from Remraam. “I now park my car outside the community to avoid the traffic, and then walk with my daughter for 15 minutes to reach the car outside Remraam. It would otherwise take up to 50 minutes just to exit, and staying in the car for that long makes my daughter sick,” she explained.

The concerned mother, said she has also seen motorists drive dangerously in the opposite direction just to avoid the traffic.

Gulf News talked to DP, who said a permanent and effective resolution to the traffic congestion in Remraam is a high priority project.

“Formative progress has taken place onsite, however fundamental steps in the road expansion plan including, completing and approving the design from all relevant authorities, as well as obtaining the necessary permits to work, have been completed,” said the spokesperson.

“We acknowledge the disruption in the community and would like all residents to know that DP also wants the situation to improve immediately. At the same time, we must ensure that all guidelines of changing the community infrastructure plan are strictly followed and met, for the long term benefit of residents,” added the spokesperson.

Referring to the delays, DP said they are taking all necessary measures to speed up this process.”We do not take for granted the safety and comfort of our residents, and sincerely regret the impact this is having on them in the mornings.”

More from Society

tags from this story

Lebanon
follow this tag on MGNLebanon
Dubai
follow this tag on MGNDubai

filed under

GulfNewsNewsUAESociety

tags

Lebanon
follow this tag on MGN
Dubai
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Society

Etisalat offers benefits to subscribers
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Shaikh Mohammad surprises Dubai diners

Shaikh Mohammad surprises Dubai diners

US embassy in UAE stops issuing visas

US embassy in UAE stops issuing visas

How Dh5m dropped to just Dh123 in 10 years

How Dh5m dropped to just Dh123 in 10 years

US blacklist strands Dubai transit flyers

US blacklist strands Dubai transit flyers

Mohammad Bin Rashid offers funeral prayers

Mohammad Bin Rashid offers funeral prayers

Trump to hold talks with Mohammad Bin Zayed

Trump to hold talks with Mohammad Bin Zayed

Expect traffic delays for 5 days from Tuesday

Expect traffic delays for 5 days from Tuesday

‘You are at my jailed husband’s mercy’

‘You are at my jailed husband’s mercy’

Dubai honeymoon surprise for Saudis

Dubai honeymoon surprise for Saudis