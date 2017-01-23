Remraam residents demand mosque in community

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Remraam residents demand mosque in community

People forced to gather in a portacabin and shaded areas for prayer

Image Credit: Courtesy: Moustafa Raafat
The portacabin, which can accommodate up to 100 people, is often crowded during Friday prayers, residents complained.
Gulf News
 

Dubai: Residents in another Dubai community have demanded that a mosque be built in their neighbourhood.

Remraam, a Dubai Properties community in Dubai Land, is located between the Jebel Ali Free Zone and Al Maktoum International Airport.

“There is a small portacabin that is being used as a mosque,” said Egyptian Mustafa Raafat, a Remraam resident for two years.

He explained that the portacabin, which can accommodate up to 100 people, is often crowded during Friday prayers, with many residents praying outside the mosque under recently installed shaded areas. “The portacabin has poor air conditioning in the summer and is very cold in the winter. A donor has given money to build a mosque, and Dubai Properties has been promising to do so for years, but there is no sign of construction,” Raafat said.

While there is no set date for construction, Dubai Properties confirmed there are plans to build a mosque in the Remraam community.

“Work is in progress. Our partners are working diligently to meet the timelines, in line with relevant authority standards and approvals for its delivery,” a Dubai Properties spokesperson told Gulf News.

However, Feras Awad another resident from Jordan, told Gulf News the portacabin was moved several months ago to another location within the community to make space for the construction of a new retail centre.

“I have lived in this community for two and a half years, and have been praying in this portacabin ever since. We need a proper mosque,” he said.

Awad pointed out the heat inside the portacabin is “unbearable” when large crowds gather for Friday prayers.

Syrian resident Ahmad Ebrahim, described the current prayer area in Remraam as “inappropriate”.

“Given the well-structured buildings and landscape in Remraam, the praying area is below standard. We are constantly suffering with electricity problems as the generator runs out of diesel at times, and the heat is so unbearable we have to stop praying,” he explained.

Along with many other residents, Ebrahim hopes to see “a change” soon.

More from Society

tags from this story

Dubai
follow this tag on MGNDubai
Jordan
follow this tag on MGNJordan

filed under

GulfNewsNewsUAESociety

tags

Dubai
follow this tag on MGN
Jordan
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Society

Nearly a century of fondness for India
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

No visa-free facility for Indians here...

No visa-free facility for Indians here...

8 things to stop wasting money on

8 things to stop wasting money on

Drugs worth Dh46m seized in Sharjah

Drugs worth Dh46m seized in Sharjah

How to buy fresh fish: official explains

How to buy fresh fish: official explains

UAE soldiers rehearse in New Delhi

UAE soldiers rehearse in New Delhi

Deep rifts in Kuwait over status of expats

Deep rifts in Kuwait over status of expats

Mother abandons baby with ‘fish scale’ skin

Mother abandons baby with ‘fish scale’ skin

White House issues warning to China

White House issues warning to China

98% of workers are looking for jobs

98% of workers are looking for jobs