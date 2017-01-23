Remraam residents demand mosque in community

The portacabin, which can accommodate up to 100 people, is often crowded during Friday prayers, residents complained.

Dubai: Residents in another Dubai community have demanded that a mosque be built in their neighbourhood.

Remraam, a Dubai Properties community in Dubai Land, is located between the Jebel Ali Free Zone and Al Maktoum International Airport.

“There is a small portacabin that is being used as a mosque,” said Egyptian Mustafa Raafat, a Remraam resident for two years.

He explained that the portacabin, which can accommodate up to 100 people, is often crowded during Friday prayers, with many residents praying outside the mosque under recently installed shaded areas. “The portacabin has poor air conditioning in the summer and is very cold in the winter. A donor has given money to build a mosque, and Dubai Properties has been promising to do so for years, but there is no sign of construction,” Raafat said.

While there is no set date for construction, Dubai Properties confirmed there are plans to build a mosque in the Remraam community.

“Work is in progress. Our partners are working diligently to meet the timelines, in line with relevant authority standards and approvals for its delivery,” a Dubai Properties spokesperson told Gulf News.

However, Feras Awad another resident from Jordan, told Gulf News the portacabin was moved several months ago to another location within the community to make space for the construction of a new retail centre.

“I have lived in this community for two and a half years, and have been praying in this portacabin ever since. We need a proper mosque,” he said.

Awad pointed out the heat inside the portacabin is “unbearable” when large crowds gather for Friday prayers.

Syrian resident Ahmad Ebrahim, described the current prayer area in Remraam as “inappropriate”.

“Given the well-structured buildings and landscape in Remraam, the praying area is below standard. We are constantly suffering with electricity problems as the generator runs out of diesel at times, and the heat is so unbearable we have to stop praying,” he explained.

Along with many other residents, Ebrahim hopes to see “a change” soon.