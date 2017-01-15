Mobile
Promoting education for Arab youth

Abdulla Al Ghurair Foundation will initially aim to spend Dh4.2b over the next 10 years on educating underprivileged UAE and Arab youths

Gulf News
 

Dubai: In July 2016, leading UAE businessman Abdullah Ahmad Al Ghurair announced the donation of a third of his assets to an educational foundation as part of a charity drive.

Al Ghurair is the father of Abdul Aziz Al Ghurair, Chairman of Abdulla Al Ghurair Foundation for Education and Board Member of Dubai Islamic Economy Development Centre. The foundation will initially aim to spend Dh4.2 billion or $1.1 billion over the next 10 years on educating underprivileged UAE and Arab youths.

The assets donated by Al Ghurair will be utilised to equip Arab youth with the knowledge and skills they need to become the leaders of tomorrow and drive the sustainable development of their communities.

— Staff Report.

