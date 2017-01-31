Pleasant surprise for Saudi couple on honeymoon in Dubai

A Saudi newly married couple felt overwhelmed when Dubai welcomed them with gifts and flowers presented from the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs (GDRFA), after the couple tweeted that they are coming to Dubai for their honeymoon.

Dubai: Rarely do immigration officials in any country meet visiting tourists to offer them best wishes on their holiday. But in the case of a newly married Saudi couple, they were overwhelmed when Dubai officials welcomed them with gifts and flowers from the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs (GDRFA). The welcome was planned after the couple tweeted that they were coming to Dubai for their honeymoon. The Saudi husband said on the GDRFA’s twitter account that he would honeymoon in Dubai and the GDRFA followed him and requested his flight details and number. The Saudi said: “I was surprised when an officer called me saying that Dubai was preparing a surprise for me on arrival. No words can express my feelings for the generosity of Dubai.” A GDRFA team welcomed the Saudi couple with flowers and gifts when the couple arrived at Dubai International Airport. The team took the couple to their hotel. Major-General Mohammad Ahmad Al Merri, Director of GDRFA, said UAE’s leaders concentrate on social media as it puts them in direct contact with the people. “We focus on social media and welcome any visitor to the country. We wanted to give a nice gesture to the Saudi man, who interacted with what we posted on our social media platform,” Maj-General Al Merri said.