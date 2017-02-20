Mobile
Philippines airline offers extra 25kg baggage allowance

Additional allowance for those flying from the Middle East to the Philippines till March 15

Gulf News
 

Dubai: Passengers in the Middle East flying via Cebu Pacific, the Philippines’ largest carrier, will get additional baggage allowance free of charge from February 13 to March 15, the carrier said on Monday.

All passengers originating from Doha, Dubai, Kuwait and Riyadh travelling to Manila with pre-purchased baggage allowance of 40kg will be given additional 25kg baggage allowance free of charge upon check-in at the airport.

For those guests with connecting flights to other domestic destinations, the additional 25kg will be carried over up to their next flight, given that their flight itineraries were booked under one reference number only. This promotion, however, is not valid on return flights from the Philippines to the Middle East and on bookings with Cebgo connecting flights.

“With the launch of this special promotion, Cebu Pacific opens up more opportunities for its travellers across the Middle East region, most especially the Filipinos, to maximise their trip to the Philippines by allowing them to bring more items for their families and friends back home. Not only is Cebu Pacific able to continuously make travel accessible and affordable to everyone through our trademark low fares, but now providing another avenue for them to get the best out of their travel,” said Atty. JR Mantaring, CEB Vice President for Corporate Affairs.

Cebu Pacific currently offers flights to a total of 37 domestic and 29 international destinations, operating an extensive network across Asia, Australia, USA, and the Middle East.

