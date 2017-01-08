Pet insurance in demand in UAE

A Spaniel during running exercise on the treadmill at the centre which is located on Jumeirah Beach Road Dubai

Dubai: Pet owners in Dubai are calling for pet insurance services in the UAE, to better cope with expensive veterinary bills.

With the closing of the only pet insurance company in Dubai, PetSecure, last year, the UAE does not currently have a pet insurance product.

The now-closed insurance firm, was tied up with veterinary clinics across the UAE, with premiums ranging from Dh500 to Dh2,000 per annum depending on the policy plan and pet breed. The cover included medical, life, third party and liability insurance.

Gulf News tried to contact the company through their website’s listed email address and contact number, but did not receive a response.

However, when it comes to horses in Dubai, equine insurance is available through international and local companies.

The Horse UAE, offers owners different insurance plans that cover areas including veterinary costs, major medical and colic surgery, mortality, loss of use, and third party insurance. The same is not available for dog and cats.

Residents who spend hundreds, and even thousands of dirhams, on their furry friends, told Gulf News that they are in desperate need for a plan that covers necessary veterinary expenses.

Indian Sanghamitra Banerjee, said she spends Dh500 to 1,000 on an average a year on vaccinations, medication, and the occasional scaling and polishing for her white puppy. However, her worries come from the possibility of her pet contracting diseases, having an accident or suffering injuries. “Our pets are our family members and insurance is peace of mind. I myself, being a part of the insurance industry, find a big gap in that I cannot get my pet covered,” she said.

Banerjee explained that insurance would help cover tests and screening costs, as well as the unexpected need for emergency surgeries.

Amanda Stevens, who owns seven dogs, highlighted the fact that vets in Dubai demand huge fees to treat pets.

“Many pet owners disown their pets because they can’t fly them out for treatment, or due to loss of job. If pet insurance was available, it would help protect the future of pets and helps owners plan better,” she said. Stevens spends Dh25,000-Dh30,000 a year on dog food, supplies, annual vaccines, and pet visits.

She pointed out that insurance would help cover expenses emerging from unexpected situations, and emergency vet visits for fatal viral diseases like parvovirus and distemper, genetic disorders, chronic disorders, X-rays, blood work, medication and hospitalisation. “Pet insurance would be a safety net that safeguards us against unexpected costs and mostly to cover veterinary bills. Different pets carry different risks,” added Stevens. For example, pedigree dogs and cats can be more susceptible to illness, congenital diseases, hereditary conditions and are more likely to be stolen. Larger dogs are more likely to suffer from joint problems, while bulldogs can develop respiratory difficulties, she explained.

Sijo Mathews from India, owner of a Labrador called Simba, pointed out the emotional attachment many people have with their pets. “We continue to provide for our pets as we would to a family member often without bothering about the expense. Pets are no different from us, they have medical and at times even psychological issues, and their families care,” he said.

Like many other pet owners, Mathews would love to see a pet insurance initiative in the UAE. “Most importantly, it must be affordable and accepted by the vet clinics,” he said.

Resident Zeina M. feels pet insurance “should be a must in the UAE.”

“Vets are quite expensive especially when it comes to procedures and emergencies or even dental procedures for dogs. I have paid Dh15,000 for 10 days of hospitalisation and tests for my little one. This was just a one-time emergency and I hope it never occurs again,” she said.

M. said that she knew pet owners who had even considered euthanising their dogs because they hade been unable to cover the general monthly and annual expenses for dogs, such as vaccinations, deworming, front-line, dental scaling, and check-ups.

Indian resident Andrea Rodrigues said pet insurance was required for emergencies such as accidents and serious illness that can occur at any time. “Vet bills are high, and cost close to Dh3,000 a year. I personally have an account for Sam, my dog, and make sure to deposit money into it every month to cover unforeseen circumstances,” she said.

Commenting at the widespread issue, resident Maheen Mohammad said pets are like human beings, they get sick and need medical attention. “Not having insurance for them is such a deterrent to keeping a pet, that’s the reason you see so many abandoned and put up for adoption,” he said. Mohammad suggested a similar system as that in Europe and North America, where pet insurance is mandatory. “Only then will the number of strays and abandoned pets go down in the UAE,” he said.

Pet owner Elzann B., said she spent over Dh40,000 on her dog after he was hit by a car. “The initial bill in Dubai for keeping him medically stable was Dh18,900 before he was sent to Abu Dhabi. The first 24 hours before the surgery cost Dh10,000. Most people at this point would’ve had to make the sad choice between finances and having to put away their pet dog, which is a part of the family,” said B.

With most pet owners in the country sharing the same sentiment about their furry family members, the need for insurance schemes that cover illness and accidents is only growing.