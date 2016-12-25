Palm Jumeirah residents in 2 buildings denied beach access

Beach Closure, Shoreline Apartments, Buildings 7&8, Palm Jumeirah.

Dubai: Around 1,000 residents living in Al Haseer and Al Nabat buildings (seven and eight) on Palm Jumeirah’s Shoreline Development have been denied access to the beach since October 16.

The Home Owners Association (OA) have reached out to IFA, sub-developer of buildings seven and eight, Nakheel, the master developer, and Real Estate Regulatory Authority (Rera) to find a resolution for the beach closure, Julian Redman, resident and Chairman of OA, told Gulf News.

“Access was restricted with no prior warning or discussion with the residents or the OA. On that Sunday, security guards removed all residents and equipment off the beach, and we have had guards blocking access on either side ever since,” explained Redman.

He pointed out that tactics to remove residents from the beach, along with the aggression shown by Nakheel security guards has been “incomprehensible”. This has caused security to lock the rear doors to the building, which are considered a fire safety issue. Following several complaints by residents, the doors were reopened.

Residents in both buildings are currently paying a service charge for the building along with beach club fees, and master community fees that should give them access to the beach, which is considered a common area — along with the pool and restaurants in the club.

However, after reaching out to Rera, the OA was told the right of access is down to the Ports Customs and Free Zone Corporation (PCFC). “The convoluted and ambiguous nature of the access means that owners and residents have purchased into Dubai Real Estate ‘with Beach club access’ only to find that the access could be ‘turned off’ at the whim of other authorities despite having paid for access within their master community fees and beach club fees,” said Redman.

Gulf News reached out to Nakheel, who commented in a statement: “Nakheel has tried for more than seven years to amicably resolve this matter with IFA, the registered owner and controller of these buildings and its club house. Until now, IFA has failed to pay its outstanding fees for beach access. Access will be re-granted once the arrears are settled,” said a spokesperson.

However, the Home Owners Association has confirmed they are up to date with all payments yet are denied access due to a commercial dispute between the Master Developer and Sub-Developer on Palm Jumeirah.

Commenting further on the inconvenience facing residents in the buildings, a spokesperson from Nakheel said: “While we sympathise with the residents who are affected by this non-payment, we have no direct contact with them, and therefore urge them to liaise directly with IFA regarding the situation.”

With the holidays around the corner, residents are unhappy with the restrictions in place, preventing them from enjoying the beach with their families, friends, and guests.