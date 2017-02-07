Mobile
ONV Awards in Poetry announced

Sri Lankan and Keralite poets bag awards instituted in the name of reputed Malayalam poet

Gulf News
 

Dubai: ONV Foundation, an international literary and cultural organisation which commemorates well-known Malayalam poet O.N.V. Kurup, who passed away last year, on Sunday announced ONV Awards in Poetry.

At a press conference held in Dubai, the foundation announced the first ONV International Poet Award for noted Tamil poet and Sri Lankan scholar in Canada Dr Cheran Rudramoorthi. Arya Gopi, a lecturer at Guruvayoorappan College, Calicut, was chosen for the best promising Malayalam Poet Award. The award ceremony will be held at the Indian Consulate in Dubai on February 17.

