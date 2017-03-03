Only 26% parents use parental control software in the UAE

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Only 26% parents use parental control software in the UAE

Not enough parents are taking the required steps to protect their children from online threats, showed study

Image Credit: Arshad Ali/Gulf News Archives
Children absorbed in play on the iPad. Picture for illustrative purposes only.
Gulf News
 

Dubai: Parents need to do more to protect their children from the growing number of online threats, as a recent study revealed as little as 26 per cent in the UAE use a parental control software to help restrict their kids’ online activity.

The new research from Kaspersky Lab also showed that among the parents who have not installed parental control features, 26 per cent believe that it is better for children to learn how to use the internet safely themselves.

The Consumer Security Risks Survey 2016 uncovered what parents think about the online world and the challenges they face in protecting their family from threats. The research showed that 37 per cent of UAE parents worry that their children could be exposed to inappropriate or explicit content online. Just 34 per cent are wary of their children communicating with dangerous strangers, and only 32 per cent worry about them becoming a victim of cyberbullying.

“Parents need to help their kids become more cyber-savvy and put protection methods in place to keep them safe online as they would in the physical world,” said Andrei Mochola, head of Consumer Business at Kaspersky Lab.

The study found that not enough parents are taking the required steps to protect their children, with only a little more than a third (36 per cent) regularly talking to their children about the dangers online and bringing the internet into family conversation, and 33 per cent regularly checking the internet history on the browser. What’s more, only 17 per cent of parents in the country prefer to become a contact within their children’s social networks.

“You wouldn’t let your children cross the road or talk to strangers on their own, so it’s surprising to see almost a quarter of parents leaving their kids to browse the internet independently,” said Mochola.

The findings indicate parents in the UAE need to be more aware of the dangers lurking on the internet. According to the survey, 56 per cent of children in the UAE were exposed to online threats in the 12-month period leading up to the research. These threats included being exposed to inappropriate content, cyberbullying, dangerous strangers and more.

“It’s easy to overlook the security threats of the online world when you’re a busy parent but leaving kids to deal with threats without help is unsafe. As the digital world increasingly impacts on all aspects of our lives, it is more important than ever to boost knowledge and put safeguards in place,” added Mochola.

 

Box: Research findings

26% parents in the UAE use a parental control software to help restrict their kids’ online activity

36% parents in the UAE regularly talk to their children about the dangers online and bring the internet into family conversation

37% UAE parents worry that their children could be exposed to inappropriate or explicit content online

33% parents in the UAE regularly check the internet history on the browser

17% parents in the UAE prefer to become a contact within their children’s social networks

56% kids in UAE were exposed to online threats in the 12-month period leading up to the research

More from Society

tags from this story

United Arab Emirates
follow this tag on MGNUnited Arab Emirates
Dubai
follow this tag on MGNDubai

filed under

GulfNewsNewsUAESociety

tags

United Arab Emirates
follow this tag on MGN
Dubai
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Society

Experts opine on combating exam stress
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Man who killed boy, 8, to be executed

Man who killed boy, 8, to be executed

Read this before you pack your travel bags

Read this before you pack your travel bags

Pakistani who married Indian to be deported

Pakistani who married Indian to be deported

Beware: Cameras up for queue jumpers

Beware: Cameras up for queue jumpers

Nokia 3310 is back — and so is 'Snake'

Nokia 3310 is back — and so is 'Snake'

What UAE residents will pay for petrol in March

What UAE residents will pay for petrol in March

Watch: Lamcy Plaza fire contained

Watch: Lamcy Plaza fire contained

End of passenger minibuses in UAE?

End of passenger minibuses in UAE?

Shaikh Hamdan spotted eating 24k gold burger

Shaikh Hamdan spotted eating 24k gold burger