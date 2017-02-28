Nasa astronaut takes photo of Palm Island from space

Dubai: Every now and then, its easy to forget how busy astronauts are in space, watching over Planet Earth.

Nasa astronaut Shane Kimbrough is currently part of the Expedition 49/50 mission, along with five other crew members from the US and Russia, who recently flew over the UAE during their journey in space.

Hello Dubai! The Palm Islands look amazing from @ISS. A post shared by Shane Kimbrough (@astro_kimbrough) on Feb 26, 2017 at 6:21am PST

Kimbrough’s latest mission departed in October 2016 and according to Nasa, has been scheduled to conclude in March 2017.

The retired United States Army officer captured the image from the International Space Station (ISS), accompanied with the caption: “Hello Dubai! The Palm Islands look amazing from @ISS.”

This is not the first photo of the UAE that has been taken from space.

Back in October 2016, Italian astronaut Ignazio Magnani also captured some stunning photos of the UAE from up high.

In April 2016, European Space Agency astronaut Tim Peake took photos of Dubai from a space station.

Peake, a former British Army Air Corps officer, took a shot that was then photobombed by SpaceX’s Dragon capsule.