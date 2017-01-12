Municipality gifts park to children with Down syndrome

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Municipality gifts park to children with Down syndrome

Dubai Municipality’s gifts park as part of Year of Giving initiative

  • Dubai, 12 January 2017: Eng. Hussain Nasser Lootah, Director General of Dubai Municipality inaugurated the reImage Credit:
  • Dubai, 12 January 2017: Eng. Hussain Nasser Lootah, Director General of Dubai Municipality inaugurated the reImage Credit:
Gulf News
 

Dubai: Dubai Municipality has gifted a recreational park for the members and inmates of Emirates Down Syndrome Association in Al Ghusais as part of the Year of Giving initiative.

Hussain Nasser Lootah, director-general of Dubai Municipality, inaugurated the recreational park set up as part of the civic body’s community initiatives carried out within the framework of its role in providing support and assistance to various segments of the society.

The municipality initiative in partnership with the Emirates Down syndrome Association comes under the directives of President His Highness Shaikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, who launched the Year of Giving initiative for 2017, Lootah said in a press release on Thursday.

The park has five games in air-conditioned facilities. Barricades and umbrellas have been provided for general safety and protection from sun and heat.

There are 60 people registered with the rehabilitation and education centre, and the association has a membership of 370 people.

More from Society

tags from this story

United Arab Emirates
follow this tag on MGNUnited Arab Emirates
Dubai
follow this tag on MGNDubai

filed under

GulfNewsNewsUAESociety

tags

United Arab Emirates
follow this tag on MGN
Dubai
follow this tag on MGN
zayed rememberedemirates airline
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

UAE mourns as martyrs laid to rest

UAE mourns as martyrs laid to rest

UAE battered by strong winds, swirling dust

UAE battered by strong winds, swirling dust

Student jailed for burgling pharmacy

Student jailed for burgling pharmacy

Woman charged with kidnapping daughter

Woman charged with kidnapping daughter

Indonesian women domestic help back in UAE

Indonesian women domestic help back in UAE

Anti-Trump protesters head to Washington

Anti-Trump protesters head to Washington

9 ways your own home could kill you

9 ways your own home could kill you

Deepika’s Hollywood film gets star-studded debut

Deepika’s Hollywood film gets star-studded debut

Dubai retail developers prepare for mega year

Dubai retail developers prepare for mega year