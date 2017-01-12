Municipality gifts park to children with Down syndrome
Dubai: Dubai Municipality has gifted a recreational park for the members and inmates of Emirates Down Syndrome Association in Al Ghusais as part of the Year of Giving initiative.
Hussain Nasser Lootah, director-general of Dubai Municipality, inaugurated the recreational park set up as part of the civic body’s community initiatives carried out within the framework of its role in providing support and assistance to various segments of the society.
The municipality initiative in partnership with the Emirates Down syndrome Association comes under the directives of President His Highness Shaikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, who launched the Year of Giving initiative for 2017, Lootah said in a press release on Thursday.
The park has five games in air-conditioned facilities. Barricades and umbrellas have been provided for general safety and protection from sun and heat.
There are 60 people registered with the rehabilitation and education centre, and the association has a membership of 370 people.