Mother leaves toddler in wrong car

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Mother leaves toddler in wrong car

Sharjah Police reunite woman with child after driver notices three-year-old in backseat only after reaching home

Gulf News
 

Sharjah: The Sharjah Police on Tuesday reunited a three-year-old boy with his mother, who had left him in an unknown vehicle mistaking it for her friend’s car.

The incident took place in Buhaira Corniche Park where the Arab woman was meeting friends. When her son fell asleep, she decided to put him in her friend’s car. Her friend unlocked the car with a remote control, and the mother placed her son in the backseat of a car, which was identical to her friend’s car in colour, make and specification.

Later, when the mother and her friends did not find the child in her friend’s car, she suspected that her son was kidnapped.

She rushed to Al Buhaira Police Station and filed a complaint.

To her good fortune, an Arab man soon came to the police station to report that he had found an unknown child sleeping in his car.

He discovered the child after reaching home. He had forgotten to lock his vehicle when he parked it in the park.

Lt Col Abdul Latif Al Ghroubiti, Director of Al Buhairah Police, praised the man for reporting the issue immediately. He advised residents to avoid leaving children alone in vehicles.

More from Society

tags from this story

Sharjah
follow this tag on MGNSharjah

filed under

GulfNewsNewsUAESociety

tags

Sharjah
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Society

UAE leaders send Republic Day greetings to India
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Mohammad attends Republic Day Parade

Mohammad attends Republic Day Parade

No visa-free facility for Indians here...

No visa-free facility for Indians here...

Kuwait executes Shaikh Faisal, 6 others

Kuwait executes Shaikh Faisal, 6 others

Trump to limit access for certain immigrants

Trump to limit access for certain immigrants

8 things to stop wasting money on

8 things to stop wasting money on

Drugs worth Dh46m seized in Sharjah

Drugs worth Dh46m seized in Sharjah

How to buy fresh fish: official explains

How to buy fresh fish: official explains

UAE soldiers rehearse in New Delhi

UAE soldiers rehearse in New Delhi

What's special this Indian Republic Day

What's special this Indian Republic Day