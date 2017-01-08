More part time jobs needed in Dubai

Judy Goddard

Dubai: According to several studies, the majority of the youth in the UAE prefer to work in the public sector, with higher pay and shorter hours listed as the main reasons.

Recruiter Judy Goddard, Founder and CEO of The Brave Ones, told Gulf News that youth are attracted to both the stability, familiarity and patriotic pull that is offered when working for the public sector. “Having an influence and contribution to the design of your own country is a massive draw card. Looking specifically at the UAE as a fairly young country, this scenario is an attractive option for the youth,” she said.

That having been said, part-time jobs, flexibility, and career progress are equally attractive factors for youth and both the private and public sector should endeavour to ensure them for job seekers, said Goddard. “Offering and increasing part-time opportunities and flexible working arrangements, will ensure that the full catchment of talent is able to apply for vacancies and both private and public employers can benefit from a large proportion of candidates who are bound by family commitments,” she said.

Currently, employers are encouraged to work with organisations such as Mumsatwork.ae in order to make these employment options more frequent.

Meawhile, when considering the private sector, brand is the most influential pull for youth to lean towards this sector, said Goddard. “With millennials, there is a strong need to be associated with certain brands that they see as an extension of their personality, views, and ambitions,” she said.

An important consideration driving the appeal of flexible working hours is the age factor. For most job seekers over the age of 35, flexible working hours are among the priorities when job hunting, said Goddard. ”The average status of a 35-year-old employee would mean that they are married with children. With this, means the need for flexible working hours and options,” explained Goddard.

Throughout her job experience, Goddard said she has often seen a trend with large American corporations leading the way in flexible working scenarios. “This is a major draw card for these candidates. In line now with the mobility era, this is possible and should be encouraged to ensure you are taking your employees’ needs into consideration,” she added.

Looking at the large number of expats in the UAE, mostly in the private sector, the need for work flexibility so employees are able to fetch their children or attend school meetings is vital, as they do not have their usual family support network, said Goddard.

Meanwhile, the public sector could attract more locals and expats by presenting a clear career progress ladder to climb. “Public sector tends to have lower attrition rates, therefore, it would be seen for you to have less frequent opportunity to progress internally in your career, unless you move to a new government entity, to ensure you progress,” explained Goddar.

The private sector, in contrast, has a higher attrition rate due to expat population having shorter-term goals and greater expectations, as well as “chasing the extra buck which aligns with their financial ambitions of living in the region,” she added.

Goddard pointed out the need for the UAE’s public sector to focus on creating a private sector-type culture, in order to attract and retain the youth employee population. “Retaining this demographic of talent will allow the government entities to flourish.”

Goddard referred to the Youth Engagement Strategy that is being driven by Shamma Bint Suhail Faris Al Mazroui, with the support of His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, as an important step taken by the government to ensure that this topic is taken seriously.

Shaikh Mohammad had previously stated: “Governments cannot carry out sustainable development without meaningful partnerships with the youth,” Listening to the Youth and creating a work place in the Public Sector, where they can grow, develop and add value, will be instrumental in retaining this demographic’s interest and not being distracted by the glory of international brands.”

Dubai’s public sector

“Today, employees in the UAE and the GCC are – understandably – eager to craft solid career trajectories and advance their professional development, regardless of industry or sector,” he added.

Looking at public sector employees in Dubai, a recent study by Dubai Statistics Center (DSC) showed that salaries, compensations and financial benefits were listed as their top priority when it comes to factors that make them happy at their jobs.

The study, which surveyed 5,029 government employees in multiple fields, both Emirati and non-Emirati, men and women, aimed to reveal the 10 factors that make employees happy when it comes to their job.

The study showed that 95 per cent of respondents listed salaries as their top priority when it comes to a job criteria that would make them happy.

In second place was positivity and work environment, followed by job security and stability in third place, and opportunity for development and career progress in fourth place.

“The results of such studies support entities in elevating the level of their employees’ happiness, developing regulations, and policies and programmes that are capable of dealing with employees’ needs,” said Tareq Al Janahi, deputy executive director of DSC. Among the top 10 priorities for happiness at a job were factors such as retirement packages and end-of-service remuneration, entity’s leadership, and corporate reputation.

Public sector study by Dubai Statistics Centre, top considerations

1. Salaries.

2. Positivity and work place environment.

3. Job security.

4. Growth opportunity and career development.

Which sector hires more employees?

In terms of the industry’s ability to attract and retain top talent, 12 per cent of the Millennials in the Middle East and North Africa Survey, February 2014 survey respondents cited government and civil service as the most successful. “This number is higher in the GCC; 16 per cent of respondents in KSA, 19 per cent in Qatar, 21 per cent in UAE, and 25 percent in Oman find government and civil service to be successful in attracting and retaining top talent,” said Suhail Masri, Vice president of Employer Solutions at Bayt.com.

In the UAE, the construction sector was listed as the highest recruiting sector in 2016, followed by banking and finance in second place, tourism and hospitality in third, and entertainment in fourth, according to the Bayt.com February Job Index.

Highest recruiting sectors in UAE that plan to hire more employees in comparison to other industries:

1.Construction 40%

2.Banking and Finance 34%

3.Tourism and hospitality 31%

4. Entertainment 30%

(Millennials in the Middle East and North Africa Survey, February 2014, bayt.com)

Rania Nseir, Business Development Director at Bayt.com talked to Gulf News earlier this year (April) about the latest trends in the market and highest recruiting sectors of 2016, according to the Bayt.com February Job Index.

-39% of companies in the UAE are definitely hiring in the next 3 months

-24% planning to hire 6-10 jobs for their particular company

-34% of UAE employers are planning to hire new employees for their companies in a year’s time