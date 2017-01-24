Mohammad Bin Zayed’s visit a recognition of Indian workforce in UAE

The UAE is host to around 2.5 million Indians employed in several sectors.

Dubai: The Indian government hosting a UAE leader as the chief guest at India’s Republic Day celebrations is not just a testament of the growing bond between two nations, but also recognises the UAE as a host country to a large number of Indian workers, who have contributed to its development.

Indians in the UAE are delighted by Indo-UAE relations reaching new levels with the visit of His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, said K. Kumar, a prominent Indian social worker.

“This visit also marks the recognition of the positive contribution by the large number of blue-collar workers who have helped build the UAE to what it is today. The contribution of the two-million-strong human capital of Indians at all levels is highly appreciated here. Whether it is entrepreneurs, senior management staff, executives, or blue-collar workers, they have all played a great role in the growth of both the countries. On a number of occasions, the UAE Rulers highlighted that they are very happy with Indians because they are honest, hardworking and peace-loving and have contributed for nation-building.”

The UAE is host to around 2.5 million Indians employed in several sectors. From construction to medical and education, he noted, the core sectors of the UAE have largely benefitted from Indian companies and workers. “The Indian construction workers have helped build this country brick-by-brick. The high number of Indian schools, clinics and hospitals as well as eateries and other shops are all examples of how deep and strong the contribution of Indians have been in developing the country and supporting the communities here. Many of the Indians who have made it big here have been able to do it because of the benevolence of the UAE ruling families. While the Indian workforce played a great role in building the country, their remittance back home supported the growth of India,” Kumar pointed out.

Dr Nishi Singh, a Dubai-based Indian doctor, is among those who have given back to the community in a big way.

“As a medical teacher, I feel that I have given back to the community by training an entire generation UAE national students in the field of laboratory medicine. I feel proud and happy to see them heading the labs in almost all government departments across the emirates,” said Dr Singh, campus chair for Health Sciences at Dubai Women’s College and academic chair for the Programme of Laboratory at Higher Colleges of Technology.

“We are extremely happy with the opportunities that we have had here and the warm relations that we share with several Emirati families. When we celebrate stronger ties between the countries, we celebrate the warm bonds between the people of both the countries as well,” she said.

Susan John Thomas, head of English (secondary), Queen International School in Dubai, has been a teacher of English for two decades and has taught several Emiratis along with other nationalities.

“The UAE has given me an opportunity to share my passion and expertise with children from many nations. What I like best about Emirates is the sweeping change it is making in the field of education. I am immensely grateful to God that He has given me a chance to contribute to this great nation. The Emiratis that I have taught have always been loving and respectful. Mere words can never explain the bond that we share with such students.”

“The visit of Shaikh Mohammed to India for our Republic Day celebrations is a dream come true for all Indians who live here in the UAE as it a testament to the strengthening ties between the two countries and their people. Moreover, I wish this bond will be extended to all fields as there is much to share between both the countries, most importantly peace and prosperity,” she added.