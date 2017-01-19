Mobile
Mohammad Bin Zayed attends mass wedding

88 couples from Al Nuaim Tribe attend wedding ceremony

Image Credit: WAM
Shaikh Mohammad Bin Zayed Al Nahyan with the grooms following a mass wedding ceremony for 88 couples on Thursday.
 

Abu Dhabi: His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, attended on Thursday a ceremony to celebrate the wedding of 88 couples from Al Nuaim Tribe.

The event, held in Al Khabisi Hall in Al Ain, was attended by Shaikh Tahnoun Bin Mohammd Al Nahyan, Abu Dhabi Ruler`s Representative in the Eastern Region, Lt. General ShAikh Saif Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior, Shaikh Hamad Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chief of the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince's Court, a number of shaikhs and key officials.

The grooms expressed their happiness and joy at the attendance of Shaikh Mohammad and shaikhs.

