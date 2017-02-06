Meet the first commercial female pilot from Al Maktoum family

Dubai: Social media in the region went into raptures about one of the female members of Dubai’s ruling family, Shaikha Mozah Al Maktoum, who has drawn admiration recently after her first assisted flight as a commercial pilot.



On Sunday, Shaikha Latifa posted on her Instagram account a photograph of her cousin Shaikha Mozah, which said in Arabic: “Mozah Marwan. My sister’s daughter. The first female pilot in the family, who is on her first assisted flight as a commercial pilot for Emirates. As long as you can dream it, you can achieve it.”

Other members of the ruling family sent their heartfelt congratulations on social media to the young royal pilot, with Shaikha Maitha Bint Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum saying: “So proud of you cousin.”

Since passing the skills test as a commercial pilot in April 2016, Shaikha Mozah has also captured stunning photographs from the airplane’s flight deck.

Finally..wings and bars today.