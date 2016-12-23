Making the future hinges on readiness, says Mohammad

His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Rashid AlMaktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of theUAE and Ruler of Dubai, has attended a workshop heldas part of the future-oriented education and trainingprogramme conducted by the Prime Minister’s Office incollaboration with the University of Oxford.

DUBAI: Making the future of states hinges on the readiness and capability of their governments and people to predict the future, using tools for change to face challenges, and establishing a future-oriented culture in the community to serve short-, medium- and long-term strategies, said His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai.

“We issued directives to train and qualify a first batch of 500 Emiratis as forecasters and makers of the future to develop governmental work based on scientific approaches such as forecasting, and innovate solutions to future challenges to turn them into opportunities and achievements. In doing so, readiness for the future can be built, and moving steadily and confidently into the future is made possible,” Shaikh Mohammad said, while attending a workshop held as part of the future-oriented education and training programme conducted by the Prime Minister’s Office in collaboration with the University of Oxford.

“We believe that today is the best time to make the future and that the changes surrounding us will not spare those moving sluggishly. We have always been proactive people who take the lead in all spheres that benefit our state and the future of our people,” he said.

Others who attended the workshop included Shaikh Hamdan Bin Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, and Mohammad Bin Abdullah Al Gergawi, Minister for Cabinet Affairs and the Future.

The five-day workshop seeks to establish future prediction and planning scenarios as a pillar for the decision-making process and an established approach to strategic planning throughout government departments.