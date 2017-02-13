Lebanese couple seeks help for Valentine’s Day baby who has blood cancer

Adam Kassem, who turns four on Valentine’s Day today, was diagnosed with blood cancer a couple of months ago.

Dubai: Four-year-old Adam Kassem points to his head with his little finger to show his mother that he is growing some hair.

His mother’s heart, however, aches with the knowledge that her son’s joy is short-lived as Adam will have to return to chemotherapy after he recovers from a bout of the common cold.

The Lebanese boy was diagnosed with blood cancer, or leukaemia, three months ago.

As Adam celebrates his birthday on Valentine’s Day on Tuesday, thousands of residents will come together in a 5km walkathon called Mercithon at Dubai Creek Park on February 24 to collect funds for him and five other cancer patients so they can pay for one year of treatment.

The Samaritan Ministry of St Mary’s Catholic Church, organisers of the event in association with Emirates Red Crescent, said that 6,000 people have confirmed their participation to raise Dh650,000 for these patients. As Adam turns four on Tuesday, his parents are worried about raising Dh250,000 for his treatment at Dubai Hospital.

“My Adam was like every other healthy kid, but a couple of months ago we noticed that he stopped eating well and he was turning pale. We took him to a doctor, and after further medical examinations, we were told that he suffers from leukaemia. Since then our life has turned upside down,” said Fatima Kassem, Adam’s mother.

The mother of three, living in Sharjah, refuses to call it blood cancer because the word distresses her.

“We never expected him to be diagnosed with this disease; we thought it would be something different. It is less stressful for me to call it leukaemia than to mention the word cancer,” she said.

Adam’s father, Hisham Kassem, who works for a private firm, said the only chance for Adam’s survival and recovery relies on completing the treatment.

“His cure from the disease will be in the hands of God. We are told many children can be cured. We are going to be very thankful to those who can support my child,” he said.

In addition to the cost of Adam’s treatment, the family has to manage rent, school fees and food on a salary of Dh6,000.

“The last thing on our mind is how we will be able to afford the treatment. We only want our child to be cured with the help of people and their prayers,” Fatima said.

Adam’s treatment includes chemotherapy cycles, regular blood tests, and medication, his father said. “He also has to stay at the hospital for part of the treatment.”

Adam is getting tired of visiting the hospital constantly and not being able to leave the house or socialise with other children because of his weak immune system. Fatima said that her message on Valentine’s day is: “It’s a day for love and happiness for many people, and I hope people can pray for him. I want my child’s days to be filled with happiness. He is a jolly child and really smart. He was supposed to go to school this year, but we have to postpone that,” she said.

The walkathon, titled Mercithon, has a mission to support these patients from different religious backgrounds and nationalities including Lebanon, Syria, Philippines, and Pakistan, who are unable to meet their medical expenses.

Lennie Connully, parish priest at St Mary’s Catholic Church, Dubai, said: “Adam is our youngest patient. We want to celebrate the gift of life received and invite the generous community of Dubai to cut across all barriers of colour, cast or creed and support Adam through this charity event and make it a huge success.”

Show your support

Tickets for the Mercithon, to be held between 8am and 4pm, can bought in person at t St Mary’s Catholic Church, Dubai, for Dh50.

The event will include a family fun fair, food stalls, kids zone and live shows.

People can visit www.mercithon.com to register online.