Indians in UAE mark India's Republic Day

Indian students in their national colours perform a cultural presentation on Thursday in Abu Dhabi.

Abu Dhabi: Scores of Indian expatriates celebrated 68th Indian Republic Day at the Indian Embassy in Abu Dhabi on Thursday morning.

Charge d’ Affaires at the embassy, Pavan Kumar Rai, hosted the national flag and read out the Indian President’s message to the nation.

Schoolchildren sang patriotic songs and the audience encouraged them by waving the national flags.

Indians from all walks of life, who gathered at the event, were happily talking about the strengthened India-UAE relations with the state visit of His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces to India as the chief guest on Republic Day on Thursday.

In Dubai, Anurag Bhushan, Consul General of India, hoisted the Indian National Flag on Thursday at the consulate in the presence of the Indian Community in the UAE.

The Consul General read excerpts from the President’s Address to the Nation on the eve of the Republic Day.

​About 800 members of the Indian community from different walks of life participated in the celebrations.

The Consul General welcomed one and all present for the flag hoisting. He thanked the community "for the patriotism and enthusiasm shown by them on this day, when we gave to ourselves the Constitution in 1950 securing justice, liberty, equality and gender, economic equity, dignity of the individual, and unity and integrity of the nation."

He added: "This day is very special and significant for Indians as we are having His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, as our Chief Guest for the celebrations in India. Also, as a befitting gesture for this historic visit, the lighting of the Burj Khalifa at prime timings yesterday and today by the UAE Government is highly valued by us."

Later, her hoisted the tricolour once again at the grounds of The Indian High School in Dubai where thousands of students, teachers, parents and community members took part in the celebrations. Around 4000 students of the three branches of The Indian High School presented colourful performances depicting the rich culture and tradition of India.

