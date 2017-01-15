Indians are largest winning community of gold during DSF

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Indians are largest winning community of gold during DSF

Jewellery sector managed to pull in greater footfall into the jewellery stores during the last two weeks

Image Credit: Pankaj Sharma/Gulf News
Indians represent the larger chunk of jewellery-buying population.
Gulf News
 

Dubai: This year’s Dubai Shopping Festival (DSF) saw a larger number of tourists at jewellery stores, with Indians being the largest winning community, announced the Dubai Gold & Jewellery Group on Sunday.

After analysing the raffle coupons, many tourists at the festival were seen to be from the GCC region, Europe, South Asia, Mena, America, CIS and Australia.

The latest list of gold winners showed that 50 per cent of them are tourists whereas the largest winning community is Indian, who represent the larger chunk of jewellery-buying population.

“The jewellery sector managed to pull in greater footfall into the jewellery stores during the last two weeks and this has translated into an increase in the average value per transaction compared with what it was during the previous three months,” said Tawhid Abdullah, Chairman, Dubai Gold & Jewellery Group.

He referred to the “comfortable pricing of gold,” as a major positive factor for incremental business.

Based on an analysis conducted in the middle of DSF 2017, participating jewellery outlets witnessed a considerable growth in sales volume — both in ticket sale and number of transactions — during the group promotion compared to the previous year, explained Abdullah.

“The figure is steadily growing. 34 kilo gold is a big winning proposition. This year three lucky winners will take home gold every day. Shoppers are eagerly looking forward to this life changing opportunity.” He added.

Abdullah pointed out that since the start of the festival, which is running from December 26, 2016 until January 28, 2017, gold prices have remained affordable. “This has played an instrumental role during Christmas and New Year sale season that led to an influx of visitors to jewellery outlets,” he said.

Transit passengers can also participate in the promotion through Dubai Duty Free from all terminals of Dubai International Airport, which is the world’s busiest airport for international passengers with traffic exceeding 78 million passengers.

During the retail promotion campaign organised by Dubai Gold & Jewellery Group, customers who purchase gold jewellery worth Dh500 will be entitled to one raffle coupon. Meanwhile, customers who purchase diamond jewellery, pearl or watches worth Dh500 will get two raffle coupons to take part in the daily raffle draws. Raffle coupons will be provided by all the participating jewellery outlets, kiosks across Dubai and all terminals of Dubai Duty Free during Dubai Shopping Festival.

More from Society

tags from this story

Dubai International Airport
follow this tag on MGNDubai International Airport
Australia
follow this tag on MGNAustralia

filed under

GulfNewsNewsUAESociety

tags

Dubai International Airport
follow this tag on MGN
Australia
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Society

Over 2.1m books given to Emirati homes
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Revealed: World's most powerful passports

Revealed: World's most powerful passports

Speeding driver crashes into parked car, dies

Speeding driver crashes into parked car, dies

At least 37 dead after plane hits village

At least 37 dead after plane hits village

Budget flyers can now use Emirates lounges

Budget flyers can now use Emirates lounges

9 ways your own home could kill you

9 ways your own home could kill you

Manholes being used as warehouses found

Manholes being used as warehouses found

Sharjah opens new Dh400 million jail

Sharjah opens new Dh400 million jail

Revealed: 2017 finance job salaries

Revealed: 2017 finance job salaries

Grace period for health insurance to end soon

Grace period for health insurance to end soon