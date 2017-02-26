Mobile
Indian tycoon pays Dh4.5m for fancy phone number

Sahani had last year bought car plate number 5 for Dh33m

Image Credit: Supplied
Balwinder Sahani
Gulf News
 

Dubai: UAE telecom firm du raised over Dh7.4 million in an auction of 50 special mobile phone numbers, including from the introduction of the first, exclusive 058 888 8888 number, which raised over Dh4.5 million.

The special number was bought by Indian businessman Balwinder Sahani, who made headlines for buying the car number plate 5 for Dh33 million in 2016.

For the first time, du Smart Platinum Plan was also on auction. In a tie up with Etihad Airways, du provides customers an opportunity to immediately attain Etihad Guest Gold tier status, for a premium travel experience with the UAE-based airline.

Ahmad Abu Rahima, executive vice-president of government relations at du, said: “Our customers always come first, and we have long since recognised that different customers have equally different requirements. We always look forward to delivering on exclusivity for our valued customers, and our auction enables us to offer them incredible plans and elite numbers, for seamless connectivity and the ultimate customer satisfaction.”

“We enjoyed our collaboration with du on bringing this auction to life. We were pleased to see great excitement around the auction and the exclusive numbers and we hope to host it again soon,” said Ahmad Ahli from Online Auctions.

United Arab Emirates
Dubai
