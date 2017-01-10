Indian to share $1m raffle prize with 4 colleagues

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Indian to share $1m raffle prize with 4 colleagues

5 friends working with Dubai Airports had pooled in money to buy the lucky ticket

Gulf News
 

Dubai: An Indian expat, who won the $1 million Dubai Duty Free Millennium Millionaire raffle on Tuesday, will share the prize money with four of his colleagues who jointly bought the lucky ticket.

Rajiv Narayanan Nair, 39-year-old senior planner at Dubai Airports, was thrilled that his luck favoured him and his friends.

“This is sheer luck and I am thankful to God … I am happy that my luck favoured me and my friends … I am happy for them also,” Nair told Gulf News.

However, he preferred not to share the details of his colleagues who pooled money to buy the lucky ticket No. 0999 in Series 233.

A resident of Dubai since 2003, Nair said he had bought DDF raffle tickets four or five times. “I had bought it once or twice before joining Dubai Airports in 2011.”

He said it took a while for him to believe the news. “I am still trying to calm myself down.”

Hailing from the South Indian state of Kerala, Nair said he was yet to plan about what to do with the money. “Though we are all settled, everyone has their own issues. We will be planning something for our families,” said the father of two school-going children.

Abdul Amir Mohammad Albaker, a Portuguese expat in Dubai, won a luxury car in the Finest Surprise Draw, DDF said in a press release.

Albaker, a 77-year-old grandfather is a regular buyer of the Finest Surprise Promotion tickets and was excited to learn he had won a Porsche Cayenne S.

Another Indian expatriate, Manshad N., 31, who works in Al Maktoum International Airport as ground operations services officer, won a Ducati Flat Track Pro sport bike.

More from Society

tags from this story

Dubai
follow this tag on MGNDubai

filed under

GulfNewsNewsUAESociety

tags

Dubai
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Society

Consular outreach for Filipinos in Fujairah
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Snake on a plane grounds Emirates flight

Snake on a plane grounds Emirates flight

Fire hits Adnoc refinery, no casualties reported

Fire hits Adnoc refinery, no casualties reported

Dubai Ruler celebrates son’s 5th birthday

Dubai Ruler celebrates son’s 5th birthday

5 UAE martyrs in Kandahar blast named

5 UAE martyrs in Kandahar blast named

Speeding drivers: Meet your friendly radars

Speeding drivers: Meet your friendly radars

Drinking men upset residents in Dubai

Drinking men upset residents in Dubai

Watch: Where bags go after check-in

Watch: Where bags go after check-in

Official UAE school calendar 2017-2018

Official UAE school calendar 2017-2018

Flags at half mast for martyred UAE diplomats

Flags at half mast for martyred UAE diplomats