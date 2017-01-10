Indian to share $1m raffle prize with 4 colleagues

Dubai: An Indian expat, who won the $1 million Dubai Duty Free Millennium Millionaire raffle on Tuesday, will share the prize money with four of his colleagues who jointly bought the lucky ticket.

Rajiv Narayanan Nair, 39-year-old senior planner at Dubai Airports, was thrilled that his luck favoured him and his friends.

“This is sheer luck and I am thankful to God … I am happy that my luck favoured me and my friends … I am happy for them also,” Nair told Gulf News.

However, he preferred not to share the details of his colleagues who pooled money to buy the lucky ticket No. 0999 in Series 233.

A resident of Dubai since 2003, Nair said he had bought DDF raffle tickets four or five times. “I had bought it once or twice before joining Dubai Airports in 2011.”

He said it took a while for him to believe the news. “I am still trying to calm myself down.”

Hailing from the South Indian state of Kerala, Nair said he was yet to plan about what to do with the money. “Though we are all settled, everyone has their own issues. We will be planning something for our families,” said the father of two school-going children.

Abdul Amir Mohammad Albaker, a Portuguese expat in Dubai, won a luxury car in the Finest Surprise Draw, DDF said in a press release.

Albaker, a 77-year-old grandfather is a regular buyer of the Finest Surprise Promotion tickets and was excited to learn he had won a Porsche Cayenne S.

Another Indian expatriate, Manshad N., 31, who works in Al Maktoum International Airport as ground operations services officer, won a Ducati Flat Track Pro sport bike.