Hygiene ambassadors and cleanliness messages at Dubai markets

Dubai: Some of Dubai’s commercial markets now have hygiene ambassadors and display messages promoting cleanliness.

Dubai Municipality’s Waste Management Department conducted a cleanliness awareness campaign in nearly 250 shops in Al Nakheel area.

As part of the drive, awareness advertisements were installed at 200 commercial buildings in Al Nakheel, Freej Al Marar, Daghaya and Al Ras areas, in addition to honouring a number of employees working in the markets with the medal of Hygiene Ambassadors for their constant commitment and their keenness in hygiene, Abdul Majeed Abdul Aziz Saifaie, the director of the department, said in a press release.

The campaign was organised with the participation of Civil Defence and the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA), targeting the shopkeepers and customers of the markets in Al Nakheel area and Naif market.

Saifaie, who is also the head of the awareness team in the field of Sustainable Waste Management, said that Dubai Municipality has given particular importance to the market areas due to its commercial, tourist and cultural values.

“We, at Waste Management Department, always strive to maintain outstanding levels of cleanliness in the city’s markets. We provide more than 600 qualified cleaners, supervisors and inspectors,” he said in a press release.

“The concept of a comprehensive public awareness needs the combination of efforts of specialists from all authorities concerned with the public behaviour and actions in the market areas. We organised this joint initiative to spread a culture of compliance with the law on local hygiene and enhancing social responsibility among the public.”

Saifaie added that the campaign, “A Sustainable, Clean City Is In Your Hands” will continue until the end of this month.

“We will be organising a series of awareness-raising efforts such as the publication and dissemination of awareness posters in all mosques and health institutions in the emirate, in cooperation with Dubai Health Authority and the Department of Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities. In addition to that, we are finalising awareness videos on environmental practices, which will be published and circulated on the social media channels explaining the fines charged for each negative practice as per the Local Order No. 11 of 2003,” he said.

Lt-Col Saif Ali Al Hamour, director of the Civil Defence Centre at Al Ras area, said the cooperation and coordination with strategic partners is a key factor in the success of public safety plans, which aim a clean environment free of irregularities that cause fires and losses.