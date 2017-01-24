Hygiene ambassadors and cleanliness messages at Dubai markets

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Hygiene ambassadors and cleanliness messages at Dubai markets

Measures taken as part of municipality’s cleanliness awareness campaign

Gulf News
 

Dubai: Some of Dubai’s commercial markets now have hygiene ambassadors and display messages promoting cleanliness.

Dubai Municipality’s Waste Management Department conducted a cleanliness awareness campaign in nearly 250 shops in Al Nakheel area.

As part of the drive, awareness advertisements were installed at 200 commercial buildings in Al Nakheel, Freej Al Marar, Daghaya and Al Ras areas, in addition to honouring a number of employees working in the markets with the medal of Hygiene Ambassadors for their constant commitment and their keenness in hygiene, Abdul Majeed Abdul Aziz Saifaie, the director of the department, said in a press release.

The campaign was organised with the participation of Civil Defence and the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA), targeting the shopkeepers and customers of the markets in Al Nakheel area and Naif market.

Saifaie, who is also the head of the awareness team in the field of Sustainable Waste Management, said that Dubai Municipality has given particular importance to the market areas due to its commercial, tourist and cultural values.

“We, at Waste Management Department, always strive to maintain outstanding levels of cleanliness in the city’s markets. We provide more than 600 qualified cleaners, supervisors and inspectors,” he said in a press release.

“The concept of a comprehensive public awareness needs the combination of efforts of specialists from all authorities concerned with the public behaviour and actions in the market areas. We organised this joint initiative to spread a culture of compliance with the law on local hygiene and enhancing social responsibility among the public.”

Saifaie added that the campaign, “A Sustainable, Clean City Is In Your Hands” will continue until the end of this month.

“We will be organising a series of awareness-raising efforts such as the publication and dissemination of awareness posters in all mosques and health institutions in the emirate, in cooperation with Dubai Health Authority and the Department of Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities. In addition to that, we are finalising awareness videos on environmental practices, which will be published and circulated on the social media channels explaining the fines charged for each negative practice as per the Local Order No. 11 of 2003,” he said.

Lt-Col Saif Ali Al Hamour, director of the Civil Defence Centre at Al Ras area, said the cooperation and coordination with strategic partners is a key factor in the success of public safety plans, which aim a clean environment free of irregularities that cause fires and losses.

More from Society

tags from this story

Dubai
follow this tag on MGNDubai
Roads and Transport Authority
follow this tag on MGNRoads and Transport Authority

filed under

GulfNewsNewsUAESociety

tags

Dubai
follow this tag on MGN
Roads and Transport Authority
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Society

UAE leaders send Republic Day greetings to India
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Mohammad attends Republic Day Parade

Mohammad attends Republic Day Parade

Kuwait executes Shaikh Faisal, 6 others

Kuwait executes Shaikh Faisal, 6 others

Trump to limit access for certain immigrants

Trump to limit access for certain immigrants

Drugs worth Dh46m seized in Sharjah

Drugs worth Dh46m seized in Sharjah

How to buy fresh fish: official explains

How to buy fresh fish: official explains

What's special this Indian Republic Day

What's special this Indian Republic Day

Miss Universe: Vote for your candidate online

Miss Universe: Vote for your candidate online

$20m cash found hidden under mattress

$20m cash found hidden under mattress

Mother abandons baby with ‘fish scale’ skin

Mother abandons baby with ‘fish scale’ skin