How to buy fresh fish: official explains

DED steps up campaign to ensure fair deals in Deira Fish Market

Image Credit: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News
Ahmad Mohammad Sharif Alawadhi, Director, ConsumerProtection Division, DED, checking the quality and price of fish during an inspection at Deira fish market on Sunday.
Gulf News
 

Dubai: Fish-lovers around the world are always keen on finding fresh fish, but not all can be sure if they have hooked the right one.

While some get an idea about its quality when the fish has been cut, most people can only find out after eating.

“If the fish you just ate is not fresh enough, it leaves a nasty taste in your mouth. So it is better you learn the trick to avoid the disgusting feeling,” said Mohammad Amjad, a fish vendor at Deira Fish Market, the oldest and busiest in Dubai.

According to experts, identifying fresh fish is an art, but it is not rocket science and it could be mastered by following a few simple steps.

“The first thing you look for in the fish is the eyes. The eyes have to be bright and bulging. Dullness in the eyes suggest it has stayed out of water for sometime,” said Abdul Latif Mohammad Al Marzouqi, senior manager, consumer protection division at Dubai’s Department of Economic Development (DED).

Other important things to look for are the gills and scales

“Bright red or pink gills indicate the fish is fresh and the scales have to be shiny like metal. In case of cut fish, the flesh should not be moist and briny. If it is dull and pale it is not fresh,” said Amjad.

Al Marzouqi said smell of the fish also indicates if it is fresh or not.

“All fresh fish has its natural mild smell, but the more older it is the nastier the smell gets. Some people are OK with it, but if you are looking for fresh fish, don’t buy anything smelly,” Al Marzouqi.

Al Marzouqi was part of the team that was inspecting the Deira Fish Market to create awareness about the new requirements that will ensure greater consumer protection

The market offers one of the largest variety of fresh, frozen and chilled fish in the country, and if you are not a seasoned fish buyer, you may not find much difference between what is fresh and what is not.

With the aim of helping consumers identify fresh fish as well as making them aware about the source of the seafood Consumer Protection Division at Dubai’s Department of Economic Development (DED) in association with Dubai Municipality launched a campaign on Sunday.

The campaign will make it mandatory for all fish vendors to display tags against the fish they are selling, clearly mentioning the prices, name of the fish and their source.

Vendors will also have to segregate fresh fish from the chilled and frozen fish.

“The initiative is part of our regular consumer protection drive. Our idea is to give people value of the their money. Not all people can identify what is fresh and what is not, so it is important to have proper segregation,” said Ahmad Sharif Al Awadhi, director of consumer protection division at DED.

He added: “Mentioning the source of fish on the tags like whether it is local, Omani, Indian or from any other place, we want to give people an idea of how long the fish has been out of water.”

Vendors will get a grace period to meet the requirements and they will be penalised if they don’t comply after the deadline.

The Deira Fish Market is set to relocate to new swankier place, with air-conditioning and modern amenities.

