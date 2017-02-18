How searching for a GPS location almost cost a man his life

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

How searching for a GPS location almost cost a man his life

Iraqi expat recalls how he got involved in an accident which could have turned fatal

  • Saif Nabeel Alani almost caused a fatal accident when he took his eyes off the road. Image Credit: Supplied
  • Alani says he has noticed many drivers who are constantly using phones while driving.Image Credit: Clint Egbert/Gulf News
Gulf News
 

Sharjah: It took only one moment before Saif Nabeel Alani realised that his life could have been cut short because of his phone.

The Iraqi engineer escaped what could have been a fatal accident as he was driving on Al Dhaid Road months ago.

The 42-year-old says he is not the type of driver who constantly looks at his phone, but the second he took his eyes off the road to look for a GPS location, he was met with a nasty surprise.

“I was not sure which exit I needed to take to reach Emirates Road, so I decided to use the GPS on my phone while driving on the highway. Suddenly when I looked back on the road, I saw a taxi slam the brakes right in front of me,” he told Gulf News.

Alani said he was driving at 80km/h, but he was less than six metres away when he realised that he was about to crash into the taxi in front of him.

“The taxi was trying to avoid another accident, so the driver pushed the brakes and it almost came to a complete stop. There was no way I could have avoided the accident because the other lanes were busy, so I slammed the brakes to reduce the impact of the crash as much as I could,” he said.

Alani, who’s been driving for 25 years, said taking his attention off the road almost cost his life. “I’m glad to be alive. If I took a millisecond longer to look at my phone, the consequences could have been worse.”

Luckily, he came out of his car safe and the taxi driver was also not hurt, but both cars were destroyed as a result of the crash.

It was a lesson for the UAE resident of nine years, but for many other drivers, young and old, the habit of using their phone to text and drive continues.

“Even though I had to use my phone to get the right directions, it was my mistake to search the location while driving. I was supposed to park on the side of the road.

“I learnt a good lesson, and now I will never use my phone while driving. If I really have to, I would do it only after I park on the side.

“I realised the danger I put myself in. God saved me.”

Alani said he has noticed many drivers who are either constantly surfing on their phones while driving and others who can’t wait until the traffic light turns red so they can use their phone.

“I think all drivers should think about the dangers they are putting themselves and others in. It’s a big risk. There’s always time to look at the phone later, don’t do it while driving,” he said.

According to the Ministry of Interior statistics, the main causes of traffic accidents, deaths and serious injuries in the UAE since 2013-2015 are sudden swerving, lane changing, misjudgement, not leaving enough distance between vehicles, entering a road without checking if it is clear, speeding, lack of attention, jumping red light, and lack of lane discipline.

In Sharjah, where 130 road deaths were recorded in 2016, the most common causes of fatal accidents were speeding, reckless driving and using mobile phones while driving.

While in Dubai, 12 people were killed in traffic accidents in January this year, as compared to nine deaths in the same month last year.

Brigadier Saif Muhair Al Mazroui, Director of Traffic Department at Dubai Police, told Gulf News in an earlier interview that “the number of deaths on the roads is a worrying figure as we aim to have zero death by 2020 as part of our strategy to reduce casualties on our roads”.

The fatal accidents in Dubai were a result of dangerous offences like not leaving enough distance between vehicles, not paying attention to the roads and sudden swerving.

More from Society

tags from this story

United Arab Emirates
follow this tag on MGNUnited Arab Emirates
Sharjah
follow this tag on MGNSharjah
Dubai
follow this tag on MGNDubai

filed under

GulfNewsNewsUAESociety

tags

United Arab Emirates
follow this tag on MGN
Sharjah
follow this tag on MGN
Dubai
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Society

SEDD seizes 17,800 counterfeit products
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Watch: School bus crosses 180 km/h

Watch: School bus crosses 180 km/h

Look: Inside one of costliest villas in Dubai

Look: Inside one of costliest villas in Dubai

Dubai driver arrested after stunt goes viral

Dubai driver arrested after stunt goes viral

Tower fire started in restaurant kitchen

Tower fire started in restaurant kitchen

Caution: 10-feet waves offshore

Caution: 10-feet waves offshore

Man taking selfie near burst dam killed

Man taking selfie near burst dam killed

Two more arrested in attack on Kerala actress

Two more arrested in attack on Kerala actress

Revealed: Most boring jobs in the world

Revealed: Most boring jobs in the world

VAT in UAE: Ministry, companies now hiring

VAT in UAE: Ministry, companies now hiring