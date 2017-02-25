How people from one Pakistan region came to dominate Dubai fish trade

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

How people from one Pakistan region came to dominate Dubai fish trade

Members of Saraiki community are in most sections of the fish market, particularly vending

  • From left: Old-timers Ali Hasan, Mohammad Gulzar and Gul Mohammad at the Deira Fish Market.Image Credit: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News
  • Mohammad Iqbal from Saraiki community at work at the Deira Fish Market.Image Credit: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News
Gulf News
 

Dubai: At Deira Fish Market, one of the busiest in the country, there is one thing common that binds most fish vendors, wholesalers, cutters and porters — they belong to one particular region in Pakistan and speak a unique tongue.

What is stranger is the fact that most of those working in the market had never even seen a sea fish before taking up a job here.

Hailing from southern Punjab in Pakistan, members of the Saraiki community from South Punjab have come to dominate most sections of the fish market, particularly fish vending.

So how this community of people, who had nothing to do with the seafood or the sea back home, came to dominate this trade?

Mohammad Gulzar, a member of the community and one of the oldest fish vendors in the market, said it all began in the late 1960s when a few members boarded a ship from Karachi in search of jobs.

“Some of our elders set off from southern Punjab to Karachi, looking for jobs. When they reached there, they heard about a ship sailing to Dubai. It was around 1967-68 and Dubai was still not more than a small town, but it was finding its feet. Some of those who came in, found jobs with local fishermen and stayed on. That’s how it began,” said Gulzar, who has been working in the market for 35 years.

According to Gulzar, 59, who is set to retire after more than three decades in the business that has seen him transform from a humble vendor to a millionaire in Pakistan, tying up with local fishermen during the early days of Dubai’s rise helped the community own the profession.

“It is the case of being at the right place at the right time. Once a few people came and saw the opportunity, they got more people in, that’s how it spread,” said Gulzar.

Unlike most workers in the market, who flew in from their hometowns to work as porters, hawkers or cleaners, Gulzar came to Dubai to work as a cook with an Emirati family and after a year, he got a release from his sponsor to work as a hawker with a local fisherman.

“I got to Dubai with the help of my elder brother, who was already working at the fish market. In those days, the market was located near the old Gold Souq bus stand. When I joined work, I didn’t know anything about fish. In fact, I had never seen any live fish in life,” said Gulzar, who also has three of his sons working in the market.

The market has helped several generations of the community make a living and prosper.

Mohammad Iqbal, 32, represents the third generation workers from his family, who have worked in the Deira Fish Market since the 1970s.

“My brother got me a visa to work as a fish hawker some 15 years back, I was 18 then, but this was the only job I wanted to do from childhood, because this was the only thing that I heard about from a very early age. My uncle came here first and then my elder brother and now my younger brothers are also here,” said Iqbal, who mostly deals in king fish, tuna and groupers, names he had never heard about before coming to Dubai.

Among the old-timers is Ali Hasan, 48, who has been working in the market for almost 30 years.

“Before I came here, a lot of my relatives and fellow villagers were working in the market and it was an obvious choice for me. I didn’t know much about the job and fish but with help from friends and community members, I learnt quickly. This job has helped us give a decent life to our loved ones back home and I hope the tradition will continue for a long time,” said Hasan.

Hasan’s close friend Gul Mohammad has also been in the market since mid-1980s.

“When I came here I was a teenager and now I have four children and a happy family. Like most of my friends and relatives, I have not known any other job. It’s not an easy job but we are happy to be born into this profession,” said Mohammad.

There are more than 20 million Saraiki speakers in Pakistan, mostly living in the region around the historic city of Multan. Some of the towns that supply Dubai’s fish vendors include Bahawalpur, Lodran and Muzaffargarh apart from neighbouring villages.

 

Fish market to move to Hamriya

The Deira Fish Market, one of the last remaining relics of old Dubai, will close down by the end of this month, with a new market opening for business.

In operation since mid-1980s, the market is one of the busiest in the country and a favourite location for seafood lovers to buy fresh fish.

Apart from the seafood section, the market also has fresh meat section, fruits and vegetables as well as a chilled meat section.

The new market is on Al Khaleej Street opposite Dubai Hospital in Al Hamriya and is set to open for business from March 1.

More from Society

tags from this story

Pakistan
follow this tag on MGNPakistan
Dubai
follow this tag on MGNDubai

filed under

GulfNewsNewsUAESociety

tags

Pakistan
follow this tag on MGN
Dubai
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Society

Wrong remains sent to family in the Philippines
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Shaikh Hamdan spotted eating 24k gold burger

Shaikh Hamdan spotted eating 24k gold burger

Dawood contract killing bid foiled

Dawood contract killing bid foiled

Man shocked as Dh6.5m vanishes from account

Man shocked as Dh6.5m vanishes from account

Do we belong here? Slain Indian's wife asks

Do we belong here? Slain Indian's wife asks

Nokia 3310 is back — and so is 'Snake'

Nokia 3310 is back — and so is 'Snake'

Should Emirates, Etihad pay for flight delays?

Should Emirates, Etihad pay for flight delays?

PIA plane flies with passengers standing

PIA plane flies with passengers standing

Penniless mother and daughters seek help

Penniless mother and daughters seek help

Moonlight wins Best Picture after gaffe

Moonlight wins Best Picture after gaffe