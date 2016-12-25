Mobile
How life is moving on for Abu Dhabi cancer survivor

Having survived colon cancer, Shabaz Ghouse found his life falling apart

Image Credit: Abdul Rahman/Gulf News
Mohid Ghouse, 3 year old boy, with SMA Respiratory problems is seen with his father suffering from Cancer are seen at their residence in Abu Dhabi yesterday.
Gulf News
 

Abu Dhabi: As reported by Gulf News, the 46-year-old Indian’s misfortune began four years ago, when he lost his eldest child, a daughter, to leukaemia.

The following year, his wife delivered a son, but the couple was devastated to learn that he suffers from spinal muscular atrophy, an incurable and paralysing neuromuscular disorder that prevents patients from walking, talking and even eating on their own.

Ghouse’s wife, who worked as a nurse, quit her job to stay home and look after their son, Mohid. She then delivered another son in 2014.

Then, in 2015, Ghouse was diagnosed with colon cancer, and had to undergo surgery to treat it.

This series of unfortunate events left the family mired in debt. The part-owner of two restaurants found himself unable to make ends meet, and owing creditors Dh200,000.

To make matters more difficult, the family, who lived in an apartment, were paying a hefty Dh7,000 every month as rent. Ghouse said they could not find alternative accommodation because many landlords were reluctant to lease an apartment. They were worried because Mohid had an opening in his throat for the ventilator, and they felt that this could propagate infections.

Ghouse had said he had no idea how to make things better.

“I would not mind moving back to India after covering the debt, but I have no money to pay any one back. In addition, Mohid will not get the kind of treatment he gets in the UAE if we go back home. So we are stuck,” he said.

Update: Hearing of Ghouse’s plight, many a kind soul in the UAE was touched.

Ghouse told Gulf News that he received kind donations amounting to Dh18,300. Unfortunately, this still means that he still owes far too many people.

“Due to the economic downturn, business is so slow these days and I have no hope of ever earning enough. I keep my phone switched off and hope people will not remember,” he said.

In addition, his doctor is sure that Ghouse’s cancer is back.

“I am waiting for the results of a colonoscopy but things do not look good. If I do have cancer, I might have to undergo more surgeries and treatment,” he said.

To cut back on their expenses, the family, who was living in a two-bedroom apartment, were finally able to move to a single room. This halved their rent from an unaffordable Dh84,000 to Dh43,000 per year.

“I only paid the landlord for the first month. I don’t know how I will be able to keep making the payments every month but I try not to think about it. There is just too much to worry about,” Ghouse said.

Touhid, one of Ghouse’s creditors, said he really wanted to see the family happy.

“They are such good people. It’s sad that they are burdened by so much debt and we try to help the family whenever we can,” he added.

