Gulf News poll: Texting while driving is a big issue

59 per cent of more than 4,000 respondents said the practice is a big concern in the UAE

Gulf News
 

Dubai: Texting while driving is a big concern on UAE roads, residents said in a recent opinion poll on www.gulfnews.com.

Up to 59 per cent of 4,023 respondents, who took part in the poll that was aimed at finding out the severity of the problem from a scale of one to 10, rated the issue a full 10.

The poll, which was put up on Gulf News’ website on February 19, found that only three per cent of the respondents believed that the issue was negligible, voting one as their answer.

The rest of the respondents’ votes indicated that they don’t see the habit of using the phone while driving small, in fact, their votes were mostly on the higher side of the scale.

At least 11 per cent of those who took part in the poll voted nine, 12 per cent selected eight as their answer, five per cent voted seven, three per cent chose six and four per cent chose five.

The lower side of the scale saw one per cent votes.

United Arab Emirates
Dubai
